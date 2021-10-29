One less stroke is all Key West High’s Rocco Twyman needed to force a playoff during the District 16-2A Finals on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Grand Palms Golf Resort in Pembroke Pines.
“We had a discussion about where he could have saved a stroke or two and he was extremely focused on the van ride home,” said Conchs coach Josh Bassett about Twyman.
Unfortunately for the Conchs junior, it was only advice on what he could do better next year as his 13-over 85 was not good enough to qualify on a wet day on the course, leaving the only Monroe County regional representative — after Marathon also struggled in soggy conditions during its district round— being Key West’s Devon Gilday, who turned in a 12-over 84 to secure his berth.
“I have not doubts Devon and Rocco would have prevailed and I would have been bringing both of them up there if Rocco could have forced the playoff,” said Bassett, noting the extra hole could have been contented between Gilday, Twyman and a MAST player for the final two individual regional spots. “He knows what he could have done differently and came out of the van ride home saying, ‘next year I’m going to kill it’ and I believe him.”
The coach furthered that the weather did not do Twyman any favors as, according to Bassett, it was “pretty nasty” to start the round.
“It was quite a day and I feel that’s my fault for not preparing them better,” said the Conchs coach.
It also did not help Key West was going against some of the best teams in the state as American Heritage, Gulliver Prep and Archbishop McCarthy took the three automatic team berths into the Region 4-4A round on Monday, Nov. 1. That left the Conchs, who finished fifth overall as a team, needing to qualify as individuals.
“I was really hopeful our boys would be in the final three, but unfortunately they weren’t because it was a solid field,” said Bassett. “I think it was disappointment for our senior, Jason Yarbrough, and that falls on me as a coach — to put them in the best position to advance on the course as well as mentally. It’s been great having Jason here this season, I relied on him, big time, and he always came through for me.”
Marathon also ran into similar struggles, met with rainy conditions during the District 4-1A Finals at the Biltmore Golf Course on Monday in Coral Gables, leading to Dolphins’ No. 1 Fisher Coleman-Sayer shooting a season high of 90 on 18 holes, while teammate Billy Martin turned in a 91.
“Billy played great, it was probably his best round in a long time, but Fisher was not on his game at all, but that’s golf and that’s the way it works,” said Dolphins coach Mary Coleman. “It was still a great experience for everyone, as we had five of the seven kids had never played 18 holes. That was great to start getting them used to that type of conditions.”
Marathon also had a pair of Lady ’Fins on the course, led by sophomore Mikkel Ross, who shot a 136, just behind her brother, seventh-grader Tanner Ross, who was third for the Dolphins with a 134.
“We were ready to play, but golf is one of those games, and we are looking forward to next season,” said Coleman. “I think we’ll take a couple of weeks to get back on track and then they will jump back in. I told them I didn’t want them to put the clubs away yet, because I didn’t want them going eight months without swinging and trying to come back in August trying to get ready then. Any golf they can play between now and next season will be beneficial.”
It was just the third season back for the Dolphins’ boys program and the first for the Lady ’Fins, joining the Lady Conchs now in their fifth season of competition.
“I think we are all trying to get our programs up and going and want to keep the interest level there,” said Coleman. “We just have to provide the opportunities for them.”
It was also the inaugural season for Coral Shores, in both boys and girls, and even though Coral Shores had its six matches in this season, being a late add-in as a varsity sport, the FHSAA did not allow the Hurricanes to participate in the postseason — instead leaving coach Danielle Thomas building for next year.
“The kids still get their varsity letters and next year we will get that first taste of district and everything else,” said Thomas. “I think they progressed well this year, there’s no doubt their games all improved from the beginning of the year, so I’m really impressed with how they worked and we are looking forward to next year.”
Despite having an historic number of Monroe County players on the links this season, only Gilday advanced to the region round, yet still all three coaches — who are all in the first year at the helm of their respective programs — were satisfied with each team’s progress this season.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of this team, both the boys and girls,” said Bassett. “Every single girl in districts shot better than they did at the beginning of the year when they shot the same exact course.”
In fact, the Conchs coach pointed out playing in her final match in the crimson and grey, senior Brooke Slegel improved by 20 strokes.
“So yes, it’s disappointing not to move on, but when you have kids shooting better at the end of the year through the way they pushed themselves, it just speaks volumes about what they did and I’m so proud of them,” said Bassett.
Now the focus for golf in the Florida Keys is on the reigning All-Monroe County Player of the Year, who will take to the Region 4-2A tournament on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club in Miami.
“If Devon plays the way I know he can play, then I think he stands a real good shot at moving onto states,” said Bassett.
jwcooke@keysnews.com