In middle school, Devon Gilday knew his sport would be golf, but he never knew how far it would take him, nor did he ever plan what he wanted out of the sport.
“When I first started I wasn’t thinking that far ahead, I was just looking one lesson at a time,” said Gilday.
So when he reached Key West High School a season ago, he focused on keeping things simple. This season, as a sophomore on a team full of underclassmen, Gilday was thrust into the No. 1 position for the Conchs, but still he maintained that same mentality — as his goals were to help his team reach the regional round by shooting more consistently on the course.
In the end, by scoring the Conchs’ low round of the season at 84, as well as a team-best of 85 in the District 16-2A Finals, which helped propel Key West into the Region 4-2A Finals, Gilday would accomplish those goals en route to becoming The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“I was happy with those scores because, compared to last season, I did so much better,” said Gilday. “I felt less pressure.”
For Conchs coach Justin Smooth, while Gilday was not the emotional leader, still being underclassmen, he noted that the sophomore was certainly set the benchmark for the Key West players this season.
“He was the most consistence player we had,” said Smoot. “He definitely led us with his play.”
The coach and player both agreed that despite Gilday having been focused on primary golf since middle school, it was his work ethic in the offseason that pushed his play up a level to where he was able to lead the Conchs this season.
“I really want to thank coach Justin for all the help he has given,” said Gilday, who started taking lessons with the Conchs coach the year before his freshman campaign. “I just went out there as much as I could, got more lessons, and due to me being more determined, unlike last year, I was able to achieve it. Actually, I’ve done a lot better than I expected.”
That drive would allow Gilday to finished the season with an 85 in his District 16-2A round and a 90 in the Region 4-2A Finals — a far cry from the 95 at districts and 104 at regionals last season.
“I think he’s in a good spot and the more he works the better he’s going to get,” said Smoot. “He has the potential to become a really good player. He just needs to want it in practice.”
Gilday expressed he believes his biggest progression from last year to this was learning not to go into a match close-minded, which he felt not only benefited himself but also his teammates this season.
“I never wanted to think going into a meet that we were going to lose it,” said Gilday “So I always wanted to go in open-minded thinking I could win.”
Looking to the future, with the progressions of the team this year, Gilday stated he honestly believes they can take the next step as a program and reach the state finals.
“With the team we have now, it’s sad we are losing someone, but we think we have a pretty good shot of going,” said Gilday. “We just have to try to get as much practice time in.”
Gilday admitted that may not be as easy as it would seem — as, between school and the COVID-19 crisis, he’s not on the links as much as he would hope — however, since he is employed by the Key West Golf Club, he does have his opportunities to train.
“I can go to the driving range and practice my swings when it’s slow,” said Gilday.
“He is the type of kid that always wants to improve and every time I talk to him, he wants to get better,” Smoot said. “I’m sure he always wants more, he has that spirit about him.”
Still not much has changed for Gilday, as he continue to focus on one lesson at a time, with his offseason goal to focus on improving his mental game.
“I don’t want to get as stressed about my bad shots anymore,” said Gilday. “Once your mental game falters, so does everything else.”
That’s not to say he’s staying just in the moment anymore as he now has aspirations of where the sport could take him, like potentially to the state finals next year. That is, if he can lower his score to the 82-range he is hoping for, which would put him on that path to at least make it as an individual.
“If I can’t bring my team with me, I’ll go by myself and bring them with me in heart and memory,” said Gilday. “There’s still always the chance we make it all together and if we continue to work together we can do it.”