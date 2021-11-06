In a season where first-year coach Josh Bassett was admittedly attempting to find his footing guiding a varsity program, having a player with the consistency, sportsmanship, humility and skill of Key West High junior Devon Gilday was truly invaluable, Bassett says.
“He was tremendous,” said Bassett, noting it was not just in the guidance of the coach but also his fellow teammates where Gilday thrived, so much so that not only did he improve his nine-hole average to 38 strokes this season, the entire Conchs rosters did as well, making Key West’s junior No. 1 — and the lone representative from Monroe County to advance to the region meet — The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“I knew no matter which spot he was playing in, the 1 or the 2, I knew what I was going to get out of him, and he knew it too. He had the confidence to go out there and shoot what he needed to shoot,” said Basset. “Devon knows where he needs to make a few improvements but he also knows the strengths of his game and he plays to that. I don’t have to worry about him on the course because he’s going to excel with what ever is thrown at him and he does it with great sportsmanship and humility. It makes it easier as a coach to have that consistency.”
The coach added the consistency even went off the golf course, as several times Gilday was not just familiar with the South Florida courses the Conchs played this season but also a majority of the opponents, as the Key West junior also plays during the offseason in the Florida Junior Tour.
“He has a camaraderie with a lot of those golfers, so it’s a little comforting for him to go into the tournaments knowing he knows kids there and they keep in touch,” said Bassett. “It makes it a little more relaxing for him compared to someone seeing it for the first time.”
The coach also pointed out that Gilday is the first to share that experience and knowledge with his Conch teammates typically in practice, with Bassett allowing the players to choose their partners, Key West’s No. 1 could often be found with a member of the junior varsity.
“He’s a great example for the younger kids,” said Bassett. “He will talk to them and help them as much as he can. The future is bright for Key West because kids like Devon, Rocco [Twyman] and Jason [Yarbrough] who are doing all that work out there.”
Teamed up with classmate Twyman, the Conchs coach also conveyed he believes they can make a push for the state finals next season, after Gilday advanced to the Region 4-2A Final this season.
“It will be a great challenge to achieve,” Bassett said about potentially making the state finals next year. “I have a lot of young golfers coming up right behind them, so with these two leading the pack, I think we have a very long and bring future ahead of us.”
In fact, after the regional round this year, Bassett expressed that he and Gilday are already preparing for next season.
“On the car ride home, we were chatting about how we can improve on this year and what steps we need to take as a team and him as a player to get us pushed into that next level,” said Bassett. “Now that I have seen the teams in our region and district, I now know what I need to do, so I am really looking forward to it. I think we will be driven as much as this program has ever been to reach our goals. I’m super excited.”
Having had Gilday here to help guide him as a first-year coach, Bassett now wants to reciprocate the favor and, as the two work on the fades and draws of Gilday’s personal game, the coach is now also focused on getting the junior to the next level.
“We need to drive those scores down and as his coach, I need to start making the calls to put him in the position to play at the next level in college or if he wants to go to a junior tour,” said Bassett. “He’s really trying to tailor his game to the different courses we are seeing. He works on it himself, so for him to have multiple shots in his arsenal makes him that much better of a golfer. He now has the ability to make the shots he wants off the tee box in an advanced manner and it’s so awesome to see, but there’s still so much to do, and I know with his drive he can do it.”