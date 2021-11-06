BOYS ALL COUNTY TEAM

Fisher Coleman-Sayer

Marathon, Junior, 39 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Fisher brings a lot of leadership, consistency and is also very compassionate about the game. He puts in a lot of work and time on the course, and even though the season is over, he's not done yet. You don't see that kind of drive in many kids, he wants to get better. I'm very proud of the improvements he made this year."

— Mar. coach Mary Coleman

Rocco Twyman,

Key West, Junior, 40 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Rocco shot some fantastic rounds, he's a talented golfer. He has the ability to really go far in this game. His experience and knowledge of the game are really amazing. He's also a heck of an athlete, so he just brings a natural gift to the team and sports overall."

— KW coach Josh Bassett

Jason Yarbrough

Key West, Senior, 44 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Jason's senior leadership was not only important to the team but also to me being a first-year coach. I leaned on him quite a bit this year, and he showed us all what he had, even through his rough rounds, he was still there as a leader and be able to pick them up. It was a joy having him."

— KW coach Josh Bassett

Bill Martin

Marathon, Junior, 49 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Billy, by far, is our most improved player and I would even go as far the most improved in the county. He brought a lot of focus this year, and we worked a lot of the mental aspects of the game. He came out to every practice and worked hard, so we are excited going into his senior season."

— Mar. coach Mary Coleman

Luke Webb

Coral Shores, Senior, 67 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Luke would always, before we would go to a course, hype everyone up before we played. He was always optimistic and would tell everyone they would do awesome. After the matches, he would congratulate everyone, no matter the team. He kept everyone motivated."

— CS coach Danielle Thomas

GIRLS ALL COUNTY TEAM

Gabby Thomas

Coral Shores, Freshman, 46 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Gabby's love for the sport shows on and off the course. She spoke so enthusiastically that she was able to promote and get new players to join. Her discipline and focus help her thrive for competition. Her tenacity to not only improve herself but those around her to a higher level made her a leader."

— CS coach Danielle Thomas

Savannah Oropeza

Key West, Junior, 57 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Savannah was so consistent for us this year, giving 110% effort every time she stepped out on the course. If I asked her to do something, she was there to do it and I am super excited to have her back next year, to lead the girls team once more."

— KW coach Josh Bassett

Brooke Slegel

Key West, Senior, 61 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Brooke improved 20 strokes from the first tournaments of the season to district, which is absolutely remarkable. She worked her way through the season, through the ups and downs always smiling, but to end her senior season the way she did, there is nothing at all to hang her head at because I'd love to improve my game by 20 strokes in a two-month period."

— KW coach Josh Bassett

Caroline Timura

Key West, Senior, 62 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Caroline has been out all season long, grinding and anything I have asked, she has done and that helped her improve by 10 strokes by the end of the season. She was our captain and took on that leadership role, taking the younger players under her wing. She was a great influence."

— KW coach Josh Bassett

Summer Haines

Sophomore, 63 9-hole avg.

Notes: "Summer is brand new to golf, but she has natural abilities that she will work on in the offseason. She posted her best score of a 59 in Key West, which was impressive for her and showed her improvement. She will be fun to watch in the future."

— Mar. coach Mary Coleman