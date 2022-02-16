Knowing it was the end of the road for the seniors, as well as coach Stacey Pillari, who began the girls weightlifting program at Key West High just four short years ago, made the 2A FHSAA State Finals on Friday, Feb. 16, more than just another meet, as, the finality of it all meant it was a gold-or-bust mentality for the likes of returning medalist Marina Goins despite now being in the highly competitive Class 2A.
“The goal at the end of the day was gold, of course, but as I kept telling them, ‘you have to look at the bigger picture and see how many girls you beat to get to states in a larger class this year,” said Pillari. “It’s tough, but they should be really proud, and once they looked at it that way, they were OK with it and then realized if we were 1A, there’s no doubt they would gave done even better.”
In total, there were four Key West lifters at the state finals, headed by Going and senior classmate Breanna Allen, who was also a returning state medalist in the unlimited class. Goins would place in third in the snatch and 11th in the clean and jerk, Allen was 15th in snatch and ninth place in the traditional lifts — bench press, and clean and jerk — while Val Thene, also a returning state qualifier, and Dazmine Jenkins both placed 16th in their respective weight classes.
“The fact they placed where they did among 21 girls in each weight class, I was very happy,” said Pillari. “I think if we had been in 1A, Marina would have won it and we would have more girls go to state or at regionals, for sure. The difference is the schools are not only bigger but these girls have been weightlifting so much longer.”
The fact alone that Goins was able to become a two-time state medalist, the second in 2A, is a major accomplishment, according to her coach.
“You have to figure how many girls in the entire state are competing, there are hundreds, and Marina’s is a popular weight class, to get third in the entire state in amazing,” said Pillari.
She did it not only her first year learning to do the snatch but only after a few months because they didn’t even start doing it until midseason.”
Despite that, Pillari expressed that she knew Goins was “a little disappointed” after the final results were posted, as the Lady Conchs senior was just 10 pounds out of first and five out of second with a 120-pound snatch.
“I know she thinks she could have gotten first,” said Pillari. “In practice when was hitting 125 and almost 130, and thought she was going to get it in the meet. She barely missed that 125 and if she had been able to get to 130 she would have gotten first because she weighed less.
“She cried and beat herself up, but I, her parents and AD, just everyone was incredibly proud of her, but Marina was going for that title and she’s been saying it all year,” the coach continued. “She wanted to have a banner at the school, it was going to be her going-out party her senior year, but as I told her, Top 3 in the State, is no easy feat. By the end, he was saying ‘I think I like this one better anyway, it has a nicer color.’ I have really enjoyed working with her for four years and I have really gotten attached to her.”
Goins was part of that first group of freshmen, four years ago, who first stepped into the weight room with Pillari, who, as well, announced it will be her final season with the Lady Conchs after three medalists and seven state qualifiers in the last two seasons.
“I was supposed to stop last year, when my son graduated, he was helping me through last year, but I got talked into going at one more year, because Marina, Chloe (Knowles), Bre and Emily (Bracher), who I started with, wanted me to see them through,” said Pillar. “Because they gave me a shot, I wanted to finish it out with them, now the other girls are like, ‘But coach?’ I promised I am going to leave them in good hands because I’m too proud of them and what they have accomplished.”