All the Key West High School softball team needed was one run to end their Region 4-4A Quarterfinal game against LaBelle on Wednesday, May 11, and senior slugger Marina Goins delivered.
Up 11-2 with bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Goins crushed a LaBelle pitch over the centerfield fence for a walk-off grand slam home run to end the game in a 15-2 mercy-rule victory.
The Lady Conchs (17-3-1) — ranked No. 5 in Class 4A by MaxPreps.com and the region’s top seed — will get to host the semifinal on Tuesday, May 17, against the No. 4 seed Bonita Springs. The Bull sharks (13-8) pulled off an upset win over No. 4-ranked Pompano Beach to get the right to face Key West, scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
From start to finish, Key West was on top of their game with just one error and they pounded three LaBelle pitchers for 10 hits.
In the second inning, the Lady Conchs took a 2-0 lead and built on it with four in the second, two more in the third for an 8-0 insurmountable advantage.
Key West sophomore pitcher Chloe Gilday was in total command over LaBelle batters but slipped up with a misplaced pitch to Carli Spencer for a solo home run over the centerfield fence.
A three-run fourth put Key West a run away from a mercy-rule ending in the top of the fifth. On a 3-2 count, Abby Hicks nailed the scoreboard in rightfield for a second home run and 11-2 game.
In the bottom of five, Key West needed just that one run to end, but LaBelle shortstop Marissa Burchard scooped up three Key West grounders for a quick three-up-three down inning.
Key West was not going to be denied in the bottom of six.
With just one out, Isabella Perez singled, Yahaira Williams drew a walk and Madison Gonzalez got on via a fielder chose to set the table for Goins who put it out with a 1-and-2 count.
Goins said she was confident she could get in a run with just one out but was near-speechless surrounded by her teammates after the game.
In addition to the game-winning home run, Goins doubled twice for five RBI, Williams drove in two runs on three hits as Scarlet Niles and Ty Cervantes each singled.
Other than the two home runs, Gilday did not issue a walk and allowed five base hits.
Now in his seventh season as the Conchs head coach, Jason Garcia, told his team they did everything they needed to do to get the win.
“They played their butts off today. They did situational hitting, we got the bunts down which nobody expected that early in the game, we put the pressure on them,” said Garcia. “Their shortstop was very good. She made the plays and kept them in the game. We could have ended it a little earlier but she made some plays.”
Now they go back to work and prepare for the Bull sharks.
“All-in-all, from the top of the lineup to the reserves everybody did their job and came out with the victory. We had that one little error but we learn from our failures and get better,” said Garcia. “We’ll put in the work for the next three or four days and come out here on Tuesday and do what we need to do.”