Bella Marchiano

Key West, Sophomore, Attack

“The passion Bella has for lacrosse is unmatched. Her hard work, dedication and drive for improvement are qualities every coach wants to see. She is coachable, adaptable, never complains, and always steps up. This year she had 23 goals, 17 assists, 64 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Bella landed a spot on first-team All-District as an attacker. She was rookie of the year her freshman year and is destined for great things these next two years.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Ericka Tunay

Key West, Senior, Attack

“Small but mighty. Captain Ericka was a fighter on the attack, always in the action, scooping up the loose balls and re-defending to get the ball back — many times successfully. Ericka had a great eye for the field, continually coming up with plays and seeing opportunities to capitalize on. Ericka had 12 goals, six assists and 46 ground balls. Her genuine nature, intensity, and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Kaila Jorgensen

Coral Shores, Senior, Attack

“Being a senior, Kaila had some playing experience, but she didn’t get a lot of playing time in her first year and kind of came out of nowhere for us this year. She was a starter from Day 1, but was a little unconfident in her skills but once she got that she because a goal-scoring machine and finished second on the team. She is just a great finisher and converted almost every single opportunity she had, she was just good at finding the back of the net.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn

Kaylee Stoky

Coral Shores, Senior, Midfield

“Kaylee was our leading goal scorer and we ran our whole offense around her. She was not only a big part of scoring goals but also facilitated a lot too as she was involved in almost ever one of our goals this year. I would argue she was the best individual player in the county this year and was a first-team All-District player and had the second most goals out of anybody in the district with 50.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn

Scarlett McMonigle

Key West, Junior, Midfield

“Scarlett stepped into the spotlight her junior year, flourishing on the field as the leading scorer on the team. She led the Conchs with 41 goals. She also tallied four assists, 52 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers and 48 draw controls. Scarlett worked hard on and off the field and it showed. Scarlett was given the honor of receiving first-team All-District as a midfielder and All-Region honorable mention.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Ella Baxter

Key West, Freshman, Midfield

“Ella has been waiting for her high school debut since 2012 when the youth league began. Her hard work and dedication on and off the field undoubtedly demonstrate her coachability and her raw talent. Her intensity and selflessness don’t go unnoticed on the field. In 13 games, she had 26 goals, 30 assists, 22 draw controls, 37 groundballs and nine caused turnovers. Ella earned a spot on second-team All-District as a midfielder. We are looking forward to watching Ella flourish through her high school years.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Ocean Leto

Key West, Senior Midfield

“Ocean is all athlete, pure muscle and hustle. When she’s on the field, she is hyper-focused, always seeking feedback on how to improve and never one to back down. Her work ethic is unparalleled, when we needed a backup goalie, Ocean was the first to volunteer. She even saw some action and did so fearlessly. As a defensive midfielder, Ocean had one goal, one assist, 24 ground balls and six caused turnovers.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Ava Swanson

Coral Shores, Junior, Midfield

“Box-to-box, Ava was is a really good full-field midfielder and I think she got really good at taking advantage of the other teams would focus on our top scorer. She made a huge impact in those situations this year and stepped up to run our offense when certain aspects were just shut down by the other teams. She’s a really good defender and our clearer most of the time. She also has really good vision on offense and drawing defenders to find those open players.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn

Juliette Hamilton

Key West, Junior, defense

“Captain Juliette, though on the quieter side, has a defensive demeanor about her that few players would get past. She was our defensive leader; she was the glue that would keep us from unraveling. She had 13 caused turnovers and 20 ground balls. She consistently held her own on the crease, one of the most vulnerable places, she took fouls to prevent goals and used her height to intimidate players to find another way to Gemma. Her positivity was a constant light on the field.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Rachel Owens

Key West, Sophomore, Defense

“Rachel is our other defensive anchor on the crease. She is loud and ferocious yet also brings comedic relief to the field. Rachel has been playing lacrosse since our youth league began in 2012 and is a major reason for our successes this season. Rachel had 25 ground balls, five caused turnovers, and took quite a few fouls to slow down the fast breaks and allow the defense to reset. Rachel made her way onto the first-team All-District roster as a defender.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Devan Bittner

Key West, Sophomore, Midfield

“Devan, though still relatively new to the sport, has grown immensely as a player. Devan uses her height to her advantage with her long strides and reaches on defense. Determined and willing, Devan will undoubtedly make even bigger strides in the next two years on the field. Devan had seven goals, one assist, 14 draw controls, 31 ground balls and three caused turnovers. Devan earned a spot on the first-team All-District as a defender.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Lillia Adrian

Coral Shores, Senior, Defender

“Lillia had hardly seen the field in her first few seasons, but she ended up being the captain of our defense. We really missed her against Key West because she really made a huge difference on defense. She just has great composure and knowledge and recognition of the game, and you’d think she had been starting for four years. She was great at helping the younger girls and kept our defense together. Lillia really reeled everything back in and really took to that role.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn

Sammie Simon

Coral Shores, Senior, Defender

“Sammie is just a good reliable player who was always going to do her job, even when another player got out of position, Sammie was there to back her up. She’s just a really good team player. She didn’t do anything too flashy, she didn’t get a whole lot of recognition from the other teams, but she was just always in the right place at the right time. At the beginning of the season, she wasn’t even a starter, but we made some moves and getting her in the starting lineup ended up being the right decision.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn

Gemma Egan

Key West, Senior, Goalie

“At times, it probably felt like the world was on her shoulders as our only acting goalie most of the season. Gemma consistently showed up, and faced shot after shot 2.5 hours a day sometimes six days a week. It is a tough job that someone has to do and Gemma was that someone. As the season progressed we watched Gemma step more and more out of her comfort zone — which you have to do as a goalie — and you get have to get comfortable with that discomfort. Gemma had 113 saves this season and was a large reason for our success this season.”

— KW coach Marissa Giacopuzzi

Emily Murphy

Coral Shores, Sophomore, Goalie

“Murphy was our goalie and even though it was her first year, she picked it up fast. I didn’t realize how much of an impact she made on our games until our district playoff which she missed and we ended up losing by a goal to a team we beat 12-2 earlier in the season, so her impact was huge. She picked it up like she has been playing for years and only being a sophomore I’m excited to see where she goes. Without her, we would have let up twice as many goals this season as she has a 65% save percentage on the year. She was a brick wall for us all season.”

— CS coach Darryn Bahn