Ask not what Noami Grabus did individually this season for the Key West High girls lacrosse team — as her stats speak for themselves with a team-leading 74 ground balls and 26 turnovers, second-most in goals with 34 and draw controls at 37 while also adding 17 assists — but rather what she did for the team as a whole, as Lady Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi acknowledged the junior captain’s recognition of the game took the entire program to another level, and is the reason Grabus is The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“She is one of the most intelligent players on the field I have, she has always had an incredible eye for the game and her lax IQ is on point,” said Giacopuzzi. “She’s in every single play and even if she’s not quite in the action she’s doing the right things by hanging right outside the action ready to come up with the ball. She knows where she needs to be and puts herself there.”
The coach explained Grabus’ determination and dedication were no more evident than in the district championship game, which ended in the season-ending loss for Key West, when Ransom Everglades, attempting to ice the ball and down a player due to a yellow card, was just passing the ball around in a neutral zone.
“We needed to pressure and instead of sitting back and watching the clock run until their player could come in, Naomi hustled back and forth between players until she got the ball. No one told her to do it, she just knew she couldn’t sit back and she just went all in. It was that kind of mentality, you didn’t have to tell her what to do, she was already there,” said Giacopuzzi.
That approach to the game translated beyond just Grabus but to her teammates as well, as her coach noted, “she was a great leader for our team.”
“When we had timeouts, halftime or water breaks, she was always talking about what we needed to do or what we did well,” said Giacopuzzi. “She was also big about shining light on the positive things we did and not just harping on the things we weren’t doing well.”
This is nothing new to Grabus as she was the rookie of the year for the Lady Conchs as a freshman and since she first stepped on the turf has always led by example, according to her coach.
“Everyone knows her talent, finesse and grace on the field is undeniable,” said Giacopuzzi. “She’s also left-handed and we love that, she also dominated draw controls, was able to get one-handed snags, and it’s beautiful to watch her play.”
Not only was she a natural southpaw, Giacopuzzi said her right hand is “phenomenal as well.”
“To be this young and have both hands this more or less equal is pretty awesome,” said Giacopuzzi. “Naomi doesn’t hesitate, she goes flawlessly to the left or right.”
That allowed Grabus to, by a large margin, collect the most ground balls and turnovers by a Lady Conchs this season and be named second-team All-District.
“Her 26 turnovers are just incredible, she was good at coming behind and knocking the stick straight out of a girl’s hand, which is legal if the girls didn’t have a good grip on their stick,” said Giacopuzzi. “She was good about communicating the double team and setting up that check.”
It’s not only on the field but also off where Grabus excels, as she was also named the Lady Conchs’ scholar-athlete of the year with a 4.533 GPA, which is not too surprising for Giacopuzzi from the player she considers another coach on the field.
“She was able to be the middle man between the players, even without the coach telling her,” said Giacopuzzi. “She definitely elevates the play of the game when she is in, and you feel her absence when she’s on the sidelines. A lot of time players don’t always hear me when they are on the field and I started to see when we had breakdowns, she was the one talking and trying to get it fixed.”
The Conchs’ coach believes Grabus will continue to do what’s best for the team, not always needing to be asked, as the soon-to-be-senior along with several of the Lady Conchs are playing in several tournaments this summer in order to “take it to the next level next season,” stated Giacopuzzi.
“She will definitely be a force on the field next year,” said Giacopuzzi. “Hopefully they do work hard in the off-season and come back strong because with Ransom losing a significant part of their team, we need to stay on top of ours to come at them, but she’s always working hard and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”