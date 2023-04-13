KW sticks up.JPG

The Key West girls lacrosse team has the chance to win its second consecutive District 16-1A title with a victory in the semifinals for a berth in the title match.

 RON COOKE/Keys Citizen

The much-needed rain on the mainland postponed the Florida High School Athletic Association’s District 16-1A girls lacrosse tournament on Monday, April 11. The quarterfinals were delayed a day, Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said via email.

Key West’s girls team finished the regular season with a 6-0 district record to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the quarterfinals. Due to heavy rains, the quarterfinal match between Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity was delayed twice and moved to Thursday at 3 p.m. The winner of that match will face Key West in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

