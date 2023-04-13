The much-needed rain on the mainland postponed the Florida High School Athletic Association’s District 16-1A girls lacrosse tournament on Monday, April 11. The quarterfinals were delayed a day, Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said via email.
Key West’s girls team finished the regular season with a 6-0 district record to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the quarterfinals. Due to heavy rains, the quarterfinal match between Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity was delayed twice and moved to Thursday at 3 p.m. The winner of that match will face Key West in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
If the Lady Conchs win the semifinal game, they will compete in the finals, also at Key West, on Friday.
It was one and out for the Key West boys lacrosse team after a 14-1 loss to Ransom Everglades in the district quarterfinals on Monday, April 10. The Conchs completed the campaign with a 2-16 record.
Up the Keys, the Lady Hurricanes (4-6 overall, 1-4 district) need the win against Palmer in order to survive and play in the semifinals.
The Coral Shores boys team (7-4 overall, 1-2 district) earned the No. 3 seed and got a bye. They were scheduled to play the No. 2-seed Westminster Christian on Wednesday, April 12, at the Warriors campus. Should the Hurricanes win, they will move on to the district championship to take on the winner of the semifinal game between No. 1-seed Gulliver Prep and fourth-seeded Ransom Everglades.