Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?

A: I started running cross country in my seventh grade year; this year will be my third season running track and my first year playing soccer.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yes, I played softball in middle school and ninth grade.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I usually train five or six times a week, once a day.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?

A: Both sports and academics are important to me, but I focus on academics and keeping my grades up so I can play sports.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Sports have taught me to work hard every day so I can reach my goals.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: My goal for senior year is to push myself more both academically and athletically so I don’t look back and regret anything.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My best high school sports moment is every time I get a personal record in a race.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: The best way to end my high school sports career is knowing I gave it my all every race.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: A challenge I have faced as a student-athlete is it can be tough to keep up with your schoolwork and maintain good grades when you miss classes.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: If I could add one hour to my day, I would use it to finish my school work.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: My plan after high school is to attend college somewhere in Florida.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: If I had the opportunity to play a sport in college, I would do it for the experience and to meet new people.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: Something I would tell my roommate is the Keys have the prettiest sunsets.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: On my first trip back home, the meal I would ask for is Surf and Turf.

Tags

Recommended for you