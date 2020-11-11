Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I started running cross country in my seventh grade year; this year will be my third season running track and my first year playing soccer.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played softball in middle school and ninth grade.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I usually train five or six times a week, once a day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: Both sports and academics are important to me, but I focus on academics and keeping my grades up so I can play sports.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Sports have taught me to work hard every day so I can reach my goals.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: My goal for senior year is to push myself more both academically and athletically so I don’t look back and regret anything.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My best high school sports moment is every time I get a personal record in a race.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: The best way to end my high school sports career is knowing I gave it my all every race.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: A challenge I have faced as a student-athlete is it can be tough to keep up with your schoolwork and maintain good grades when you miss classes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: If I could add one hour to my day, I would use it to finish my school work.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: My plan after high school is to attend college somewhere in Florida.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If I had the opportunity to play a sport in college, I would do it for the experience and to meet new people.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Something I would tell my roommate is the Keys have the prettiest sunsets.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: On my first trip back home, the meal I would ask for is Surf and Turf.