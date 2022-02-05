The dream was simple: to score a basket.
That may seem basic for some, but for Madi Haley — a 14-year-old eighth-grader at The Basilica School at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea with autism — after seasons of hard work with the Mariners, a modest bucket would be a major accomplishment.
So, with unconditional support from her team as well as a high level of sportsmanship on the part of Plantation Key School — which St. Mary’s was playing in the regular-season finale on Jan. 21 — Haley stepped onto the court with 20 seconds remaining in the game and her team in front by double-digits.
Equipped with sound-proof headphones, as noises, especially from crowds, for Haley are difficult to deal with, the Mariners positioned their teammates at the base of the net, just outside the paint.
The first pass went over the outstretched hands of Haley, but the Panthers were sure to touch the ball on the way out of bounds to keep possession on the Mariners’ half of the court. The next pass connected, but Haley’s shot was long, only to have the rebound, seemingly controlled by a pair of Plantation players, bounce back into her hands, and this time she did not miss, going off the glass for the 2-pointer.
“My heart is full, Madi scored two points … and we won,” her mother, Hope Haley, posted following the game. “Kudos to PKS for their amazing sportsmanship. They helped assist with her scoring (didn’t block her) and they kept encouraging her to keep trying. And her fellow awesome Basilica Mariner teammates ‘set her up’ for an amazing shot.”
Once the ball dropped through the bottom of the net, both teams began to celebrate, but none more than Haley, who threw her hands into the air while running back down the court with her teammates as time expired.
“The crowd went wild and everybody was screaming MAD,” recalled her mother via social media. “Myself and a few others were crying tears of JOY!”
Hope further thanked the Mariner coaching staff, including Joanna and Brad Morris, along with coach Haylee Shomo for helping her daughter have that moment, as well as Plantation Key coach Jeremy Nelson.
“It was one of the most touching moments I have ever had in sports,” said the Panthers coach. “All of the players and fans are just as proud. You couldn’t write a better story to what took place. I just had to sit down and cry. Everyone in the gym was touched. It was a great night that I will never forget. I am so happy we could be part of it.”
As Kevin Garnett proclaimed “anything is possible,” following Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Championship, when the MVP finally realized his dream of winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy, with the Boston Celtics, Madi Haley proved everything is accomplishable with one simple shot.
“Wow, just wow, I’m still buzzing from it all,” said Haley’s mother. “So blessed for her to be a part of such a great team of girls, they really praise and care for each other but, went the extra mile to support Madi and she, and I, will never forget this moment, EVER! Anything can be accomplished with gratitude, grit, and grace.”