It has been more than a quarter century since new Key West High coach Chris Ellis has coached a boys team, the last time from 1988 to 1991, but with 652 career wins in 988 games coaching women in the college and professional ranks, leading him to be inducted into the Missouri basketball coaches Hall of Fame, Ellis is confident he can find success with the Conchs.
“That team went on to win the state championship in Missouri in ‘91,” Ellis said of his previous coaching experience with a boy squad, but with that type of resume, the Hall of Fame coach expressed, “the future is now.”
“Like I told the guys, Key West won the state championship in 1968 and somebody has to win it in 2022, so why not us,” said the coach. “Eyebrows raised, of course, but for me, we need to win and we need to win now. It might be far-fetched, but as I tell the kids all the time, ‘me and 2 billion Chinese don’t care that you’re tired and neither does our next opponent, so let’s get it done.’ “
Admittedly, Ellis is not fully aware where the Conchs stand competition-wise, as he has not had an opportunity to watch any team from South Florida, but he did note that he believes Key West would be competitive in his son’s St. Louis-based conference.
“While it’s hard to gauge where we are, I think we’re pretty athletic, I think we’re tall and we’re long, and I think we’re pretty fast,” said Ellis.
That just leaves the biggest obstacle for the Conchs to adjust to the expectations of their new coach.
“I’m highly structured,” said Ellis. “My time and their time is valuable, so we are to the minute and I seldom deviate from that. I try to not talk longer than one minute because as I know from my own son, after a minute they are done listening. So everything is going to be purposeful, and why do it if it’s not.
“I think the kids want that and are doing the best to digest it all and are having a hard time adjusting to the time commitments,” said coach furthered. “Sometimes I think they think practices are optional, and they’re not. Even though it’s Thanksgiving break, we had a third of the team missing, and in St. Louis that doesn’t matter in high school basketball, so I have to adjust to some things as well.”
The coach did express that the core of the team was attending practices regularly, which in the end will be the players, naturally, he trusts.
“We are going to have a couple of veterans, but for the most part we are going to be young,” said Ellis.
The new coach is also transitioning the team into a man-to-man defense, furthering that the Conchs will rarely go into a zone, unless they are looking to trap in special situations.
“I’m not sure they are used to the defensive part of practice, where they have to really make a commitment to ball pressure, gap help and denial,” said Ellis.
On offense, Ellis conveyed that they will have a system they run following a made shot, one they will run on a transition, which includes a primary and secondary break, both of which will be run on dead balls, all a part of a motion offense.
“I want the kids to learn the game and I just don’t want to teach them what that but I want to teach them how,” said Ellis. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in a month, understanding simple things like knowing when to set a screen, what type of screen and how to come off a screen and what kind of angles and momentum they might need.
“I’m asking a lot, I know, and the experienced kids seem OK with it,” the coach furthered.
That experienced core will be anchored by senior center captain Jonibek Muhsinov, around who the coach plans to build the team.
“We have a system where our guards and forwards are interchangeable, but our center is the sun of the solar system, and we believe he can do a lot of things out of that role,” Ellis said of Muhsinov. “He can step out and shoot, he can post up, he’s really strong, really smart and super dedicated. He’s kind of a coach’s dream.”
The other team captain this year for the Conchs will be senior point guard Dekyus Dickerson, who is transferring into the school from Pennsylvania.
“He is a high-quality human being and has commanded the respect of the players,” said Ellis, noting Zayne Jackson will also see time at the point.
The rest of the starting line up is still up for grabs, according to Ellis. Potential starting forward Brock Perkins has yet to fully join the teams as he is on college trip for football following a successful season on the gridiron as a freshman, giving freshman Eric Moore time to take advantage of the extra playing time in practice.
“I’ve heard a lot of god things about Brock and hope he’ll assimilate, quickly, but until then you are going to see some big things from Eric,” said Ellis. “He’s a 6-3 freshman who is a terrific athlete and does a lot of unfreshman-like things.”
Also coming off the football field to join the team playing as post position is senior Jeremiah Osborne, who is the nephew of former Conchs coach James Osborne, while the new coach is also expecting to have 6-foot-4 juniors Nazir Bernard and Elijah Bush playing important time off the bench.
The shooting guard position is also up for grabs between Jesse Seamore, a 6-foot-4 senior, and Josh Bjurb, 5-11 sophomore, while the swingman will also be a key position for the Conchs this year, as they will inbound the ball, no matter the location on the court, as well as playing an off-guard role on offense. Competing for that role are seniors Chris Saunders, Kevon Mills, along with Watson Cherry and freshman Kameron Roberts.
“Kameron is a talented freshman, who can shoot it and handle it,” said Ellis, who admits that despite being less than a week away from the start of the season, he has yet to select a starting line up.
“It changes in my mind every three to four minutes,” said Ellis.
With numerous cancelations to the schedule Ellis inherited, Key West has just 16 games to figure out the best rotation this season, the final seven on the road, thus the first-year Key West coach, not knowing where to find the best competition, has even looked into playing in a St. Louis tournaments.
“I can watch film, but that does not give you a good pulse at what you are facing, that’s why I looked into playing in Missouri, but that has yet to come to fruition,” said Ellis.
After 38 seasons coaching from boys high school to women’s collegiate on the Division II and III levels, as well as professionally in the WBA, the predecessor to the WNBA, and the ABL in the early 1990s, the now semi-retired teacher and Hall of Fame coach, who followed his daughter attending The College of the Florida Keys as a working tuition situation, believes he can find success in Key West.
“Here’s what I can promise: they will be a fast-paced team that will be fun to watch, and are going to get up and down the floor,” said Ellis. “We are going to try to limit turnovers, we are going to be disciplined and try to put a lot of pressure on the ball.”