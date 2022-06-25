Coming off a highly successful junior campaign with the Key West High girls basketball team, Jenkavia Harper was focused on improving her game on the hardwood, so much so she stopped playing softball, which she had been a part of the Lady Conchs’ junior varsity squad the previous two seasons.
“I remember sitting in the trainers’ room with softball practice going on and getting asked why I was not playing any sports,” recalled the now Key West High graduate. “That’s when (track) coach (Dave) Perkins came in and told me, ‘I think you’d make a great thrower, why don’t come out and try?’ “
So, looking to stay in shape while still in training for basketball, the next day, Harper was at the track seeing what the sport had to offer.
That’s when her life changed completely, as she expressed she knew from the first moment she was meant to throw the javelin.
The only problem, the FHSAA had just introduced the sport as an official event the year prior and there were no established coaches in Key West, so Harper took it upon herself to learn proper technique.
“A lot of videos and a lot of playbacks,” said Harper, noting she went to YouTube as well as relying on classmate and fellow state finalist Marques Williamson for answers, along with coach Mike Caldwell for inspiration.
Just a season later, following an injury-prone senior season on the hardwood, Harper’s focus was now fully on the javelin after an early exit in the postseason by the Lady Conchs basketball team. She quickly began to turn heads, winning several early meets, throwing in the mid- to low 30 meters, which is also about the time she took her visit to Keiser University — not for basketball, but instead track and field.
“At that time I was progressively getting better, going from a 31 to a 33 to a 36,” said Harper, pointing out it was also during the visit when she was told if she could throw 40 meters she would receive a full-ride scholarship to Keiser University. “When they gave me that magic number, I just worked hard for it to get that scholarship.”
By season’s end, Harper threw a personal record 38 meters at the FHSSA State Final, which placed her on the podium with a bronze medal, but more importantly qualified her for the New Balance National Finals, which allowed her one more opportunity to throw for her scholarship on June 18 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
“I just told myself it was another meet,” said Harper, who was up against 32 other high school javelin throwers. “It was the same mentality I had at states, and I had a good showing at states, so I went in there trying to do the same thing.”
Her first throw was a scratch. The second, 37 meters. The third, 40.68 meters, which placed her sixth overall and advanced her to the final, also guaranteeing her spot as an All-American along with the full-ride scholarship. She threw a 39.14 in the finals, to take eighth overall.
“It was a surreal moment,” said Harper. “I had some great competition, but they weren’t expecting a Southern baby to come in and make Top 8.
“It was definitely an eye-opener, and humbled me a bit, not saying I was going in cocky, but it was a bit of an eye-opener to see this experience,” she continued about national meet. “Now it makes me want to out-work everybody, because I hate losing.”
The plan before entering her freshman indoor campaign at Keiser, during which she will throw just the discus and shot put, with the javelin coming during the outdoor season in the spring, is to focus on building her strength, power and flexibility.
“I want to be throwing PRs in the discus and shot put by the indoor season,” said Harper.
That doesn’t mean she will be putting away the javelin.
“When I want to, I’ll still be able to throw them,” said Harper. “I always have them with me now.”
She also expects to be at Keiser for only one season, as her new goal is to be throwing 54 meters, consistently.
“I had D-I interest, but I turned them down because I wanted to go to a smaller school, at first, to learn to be a better student,” said Harper, adding it also helped getting a full ride. “It was definitely a blessing to hit that 40, which was the magic number. It was special, but the job is not done because I’m trying to go to the USA Trials in a year or two and be able to throw for Team USA.”
According to her, “it’s all doable” as she has learned to throw the javelin with really no formal training, primarily by watching You Tube videos, and in less than two years is now an All-American heading to college on a scholarship.
“I just started javelin and it’s crazy I made it this far,” said Harper. “When I first started throwing, I was still trying to go to school for basketball, and now I’m verbally committed to sign to Keiser University and hopefully, one day, be able to transfer to Oregon.”