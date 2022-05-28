There’s not a challenge Jenkavia Harper will not take on, which the now Key West High graduate has proven time and time again.
When it came to playing football, the Lady Conchs senior was not scared of scrapping it up with the boys and not as a kicker, nor did she back down when she was on the basketball court helping lead Key West to its first district crown this century. She also was taking on the task of learning to play softball well enough to make the high school team after just starting her eighth-grade year, that was until her sophomore campaign, when she was introduced to the throwing events in track and field — mainly the javelin.
“She’s got tremendous athletic ability,” said Key West track and field coach Dave Perkins. “She’s very strong, I think she could have done well at weightlifting too, and I think the throwing events just suited her ability really well. I think the throwing motion in softball is similar, with regard to using similar muscles, so it had been established and that carried over.”
Despite having just three seasons to reach her full potential in a brand new sport, as typical, Harper did not back down; instead, she set the standard when it came to the Lady Conchs, especially in the newly formed FHSAA event, as by her junior season she was in contention for a State Finals berth. This year she took the javelin all the way to the FHSAA 2A State Final, breaking her own personal record with nearly every heave of the spear, claiming an FHSAA bronze medal and now earning The Citizen’s All-Monroe County girls track and field Athlete of the Year honors.
“She was much more focused this year, knowing this was it, then when she started getting notifications from colleges, it’s really when it took off for her,” said Perkins.
It was not just in the javelin Harper excelled this season, as she also won the District 16-2A championship in the discus and shot put. In fact, she nearly made the state final in the discus, as her final rank in the state was 17th overall, despite her 86-meter throws at regional, which placed her in seventh, not far enough to garner a state finals berth after a personal best of 104 meters this season.
“If she had gotten over the 100 mark she would have likely gone onto the finals in the discus as well,” said Perkins. “She would have been in third in regionals if she was able to match her farthest toss of the season.”
She also took 17th at regionals in the shot put and was 49th in the state, in an event, the coach expressed Harper never favored, at least, not in the same way she was focused on the javelin. Perkins furthered after also having a tough regional meet her junior campaign, not reaching the State Finals a season ago, she was motivated to accomplish her goals this season. She did just that, as at the district finals she heaved the javelin 31 meters, improved upon that at regionals marking 36 meters and at the finals took bronze with a season-best 38-meter throw.
“You can’t ask for anything more than that, to be able to continue going up from one level to the next in the state series,” said Perkins. “She had a lot of confidence going into the finals. She took that momentum she had all season, coming in with one of the top marks in the state, and she was able to keep it going through.
“We thought we had a good shot to be back in the top this year,” the Conchs coach continued. “Statewide, there are some really good throwers, but she was chomping at the bit. Another half a meter and she would have been right there.”
There was also the challenge of preparing for the State Finals, as the approach would be on a track surface after practicing and competing with grass approaches for a majority of the season. In order to better prepare for the finals, the coach found ways for her to practice throwing from the track oval at the KWHS Back Yard. Her third-place finish was just 10 feet behind the eventual state champion.
“She was still elated because the other girl just came out and threw beyond anything else anybody could have thought,” said Perkins, also pointing out her performance in the postseason garnered Harper an invitation to the New Balance National games in June.
“We’ve had a couple of athletes go to this meet before, and it’s tough to get geared up after the state meet because you reach your pinnacle. It’s difficult to get back in that training groove again, but she wants to continue on with the javelin in college,” said Perkins. “She still has not made a decision and at the National meet, more people may see her, and it may open up some opportunities for her outside the state that haven’t even been discussed yet.”
A high-energy performer, as her coach recalled, “she says, she needs to get pumped up, and brings a lot of animation to the event,’” Harper’s ability to not just take on but also succeed at most challenges she faces has brought a new level of excitement to the newly founded field event, and one Perkins believes will continue no matter where she is throwing next season.
“When she was at the state meet, she was waving to everybody and soaked up the moment,” said Perkins. “I think that becomes contagious as well, and I think she brought some of our younger throwers along this year. Some of them really grabbed on to the excitement surrounding her. When she threw well, they did too. She showed them that even though she didn’t particularly have the skill set of how to throw the javelin when she was determined enough to pick it up and capitalize on that.”