It started with a 3-yard touchdown run, another 5-yard score and a 3-yard touchdown pass all by senior Malachi Hawkins, as the Marathon High football team would take a 12-point advantage into the half of the season-opening game on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Middle Keys campus.

Hawkins finished the game with 213 rushing yards, including a 48-yard run in the second half, but it still was not enough as Pompano Beach responded via its air attack to defeat the Dolphins, 30-28.

