It started with a 3-yard touchdown run, another 5-yard score and a 3-yard touchdown pass all by senior Malachi Hawkins, as the Marathon High football team would take a 12-point advantage into the half of the season-opening game on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Middle Keys campus.
Hawkins finished the game with 213 rushing yards, including a 48-yard run in the second half, but it still was not enough as Pompano Beach responded via its air attack to defeat the Dolphins, 30-28.
Even with Hawkins playing on both sides of the ball, sitting all but two plays in the game, Pompano Beach still was able to change momentum in its favor in the second half, taking the opening possession for a score capped off by a 6-yard quarterback scramble by Jackson Campbell to make it a four-point difference.
That’s when Hawkins had one final response, going 48 yards for the score to make it was 10-point difference, but the missed two-point conversion by Marathon would end up being the difference in the final score.
Campbell connected for a 1-yard TD pass on the ensuing drive to bring the score back to 28-24, which was followed by a 44-yard touchdown pass the very next time the Tornadoes offense got back on the field to take their first lead of the game with less than three minutes to play.
Hawkins could not stir up one final drive, and Pompano Beach held on for the victory. After a tough loss in the home opener, Marathon must find a way to turn things around on the road as the next two weeks are at Miami Country Day on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. followed by a trip to University School before Ransom Everglades come to town on Sept. 23.