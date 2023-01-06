Upon being giving the chance to run the ball during his junior campaign for the Marathon High football team, Malachi Hawkins rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the final four contests of the season, at which points Dolphins head coach Mac Childress figured there was going to be a lot of potential the following year.
“You could really see it coming, and then he put all the work in from his junior to senior year and really learned how to read blocks better,” said Childress.
Just how much Hawkins would improve could never have been predicted.
That’s because during his senior season Hawkins would rush for at least 100 yards in all but eight of nine games this season, four times going for more than 200 yards, for a total of 1,838 yards on 186 carries, a 9.9 yard per rush average, while scoring 20 touchdowns. He also completed the only three passes out of the Dolphins’ Single wing offense, one going for a touchdown to be named the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Offensive Player of the Year.
“I knew he got so much better from his eighth-grade year,” said Childress, pointing out Hawkins has only been playing football for five seasons. “He worked hard and put in the effort in the weight room and on the field and you could really see him getting better. Our whole program is really proud of how Malachi really developed from his eight-grade year.”
It was not just on the offensive side of the ball where Hawkins thrived, as he also led the team with five sacks as well as 15 tackles, five for a loss, from the defensive end position, which was his primary position for his first three seasons. It was also during the first three seasons, especially in his freshman campaign when the Dolphins where winless, that it could have made sense for Hawkins to walk away from the sport, but instead he just continued to strive.
“For him to stick it out shows a lot about his character, for sure,” said Childress. “He never wavered and always wanted to get better.”
That all allowed him to not only play both sides of the ball this season, but also star on both sides.
“He did a great job being in great shape, he took a lot of pride in it because he wanted to play the whole game, but there were times when we knew we were going to need him on offense so we’d spell him on defense,” said Childress.
Through all his success, the Dolphins coach was impressed how Hawkins remained humble.
“It really shows how great of a kid he is,” said Childress. “He did a tremendous job on both sides of the ball this year.”
That started with the first contest of the season, during which Hawkins went for 225 yards in a loss. At that point, Childress expressed he knew it was going to be a special year.
“We knew he was going to be a workhorse for us this year and, as the season went on, we relied on him because we knew what he could do, but after that first game we realized just how much he could handle,” said Childress.
Despite thinking they saw the best Hawkins could be in that opener, the senior continued to prove he had more to give, finding ways to surprise Childress all the way through the final contest of the year.
“I think he made some of his best runs in the last game of the year,” said Childress. “He always had the ability to be a power back but he developed his vision and made some real nice cuts to and that’s what impressed us the most.
“Being a running back is more than scoring touchdowns, he needed to learn to read blocks and protections, so, as all that came into fruition, he just did a tremendous job,” continued the coach, also crediting the work put in by coach Andra Garvey to train Hawkins. “He’s a fast kid too, he runs a 4.65, so he just needed to continue to work on his body and his reads, because he had the skills sets, but in the end he earned all that. It was Malachi putting in the work, but no one could predict almost 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns.”
The coach also described Hawkins as a quiet leader, which the coach added was “great for the younger guys to see him put that work in.”
“These younger kids want to become that now, so it’s great for our program overall,” said the Dolphins coach. “He and all the seniors did a great job of showing these kids how to win because they had been through the wrong side of a 40-0 game at halftime. I think they were just tired of losing and all the credit goes to them and the work they put in.”
The work ethic of Hawkins has also drawn the interest of several colleges, of which the Dolphins senior is weighing his options, but Childress explained some of the programs are once again looking for him to transition positions to potentially a 3-4 outside linebacker.
“In college they are going to put you where they need you, but I think the future is definitely bright for him,” said Childress.
No matter the position Hawkins plays in college, what he did has at running back for the Dolphins this season will not be forgotten any time soon as he supplanted his name among Marathon’s legacy as one of the greatest individual campaigns of all time.
“I don’t know the exact stats, be he has to be up there,” said Childress. “Any time you run for 200 yards in a game, that’s just amazing, so he’s going to go down as one of the greatest running backs Marathon has ever had.”