For just the second time this season, Marathon High senior Malachia Hawkins failed to reach the 150-rushing yard mark in a game, but a major reason for that was because of a running clock in the second half on Friday, Sept. 30, at BridgePrep Green Village. That’s not to say Hawkins could not have reached at least that mark, if not going for more than 200 yards via the ground attack for the third time in five games, as the senior had run for more than 100 yards in the first quarter alone in leading his Dolphins squad to its first mercy-rule victory since 2017, with a 36-0 victory on the Bulldogs home gridiron.
Hawkins would end the game with 133 yards on just six carries, most of which came in the first 12 minutes of play, during which he scored two of his three touchdowns to help put his team in front by three scores at the end of the first quarter. The six rushing attempts by the senior was, by far, a season-low, as prior to Friday he has had at least 20 touches in every game this season. That was not needed against the first-year Bridgeprep squad, which is still looking for its first victory in program history, as Marathon coach Mac Childress was able to unload his bench giving Aaron Dolton, who was once again stellar on defense with seven tackles and two fumble recoveries, a pair of chances to run the ball and the senior made good with 90 yards and a touchdown, while John Wall added 30 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while Thomas Eubank tallied 38 rushing yards on three runs on offense and five tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense.
The victory keeps Marathon with a winning record at 3-2 overall, the deepest into a season the Dolphins have been above the .500 mark since 2018 when they also began the season 3-2, while the last time the Marathon defense was able to manage to shut out an opposing team was a 14-0 victory against Coral Shores on Oct. 5, 2018, with the last mercy-rule win for the ’Fins being a 42-0 victory against Florida Christian on Oct. 13, 2017. Marathon will put that winning record on the line this coming Friday, Oct. 7, with a road trip to Monroe County rival Coral Shores.