There was simply no containing Marathon High running back Malachi Hawkins for the Palm Glades football team on Thursday, Oct. 20, on the Middle Keys campus, as the Dolphins senior eclipsed the 300-yard mark via the ground attack for a second consecutive week while also finding the end zone five times to lead his squad to a winning record for the first time in his high school career with a 67-28 victory.

In fact, there was no stopping the Dolphins’ offense, which converted all nine of their drives into touchdowns, seven in the first half and two by the end of the first quarter, both taken to pay dirt by Hawkins, who had 93 yards by the end of the first 12-minute span to put this team in front 16-0.