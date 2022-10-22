There was simply no containing Marathon High running back Malachi Hawkins for the Palm Glades football team on Thursday, Oct. 20, on the Middle Keys campus, as the Dolphins senior eclipsed the 300-yard mark via the ground attack for a second consecutive week while also finding the end zone five times to lead his squad to a winning record for the first time in his high school career with a 67-28 victory.
In fact, there was no stopping the Dolphins’ offense, which converted all nine of their drives into touchdowns, seven in the first half and two by the end of the first quarter, both taken to pay dirt by Hawkins, who had 93 yards by the end of the first 12-minute span to put this team in front 16-0.
Palm Glades would cut the lead in half before Marathon added a score by Thomas Eubank, set up by a 46-yard run by Carlos Lezcano to the 1-yard line, and following a second Eagles touchdown, Hawkins responded with his third touchdown on the game.
Midway through the second quarter, it became an offensive showdown, as three touchdowns were scored in as many plays from scrimmage. It came after the first of two interceptions in the game by Lezcano, the following play from scrimmage would be an 80-yard run by Hawkins to the 2-yard line, ensued by a Eubank touchdown, then a 65-yard touchdown scamper by Palm Glades, and a play later a 49-yard touchdown run by Hawkins to make the score 46-22.
Marathon scored once more before the half from seven yards out by Lezcano and Eubank tacked on the 2-point conversion for a 54-22 Dolphins advantage at the break. Needing just a score to run the clock, the Dolphins’ Aaron Dolton picked off a pass and, sure enough, one play later Hawkins was back in the end zone after a 29-yard run, to bring his total to 321 yards in the game.
Despite the clock ticking away with Marathon boasting a sizable lead, the scoring was not done as Lezcano also went for more than 100 yards in the game with a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, after closing the third with an interception, to put his team in front by a game-high 45 points, while Palm Glades was also good for one more score as the ensuing kick off was returned to the 1-yard line and punched across the goal line on the next play.
With just one game remaining in the season, on Friday, Oct. 28, at home against University School, the victory against Palm Glades secures Marathon’s first winning season since the 2017 campaign. The five wins this season are also more than the Dolphins have won in the combined three previous seasons.