Despite Malachi Hawkins racking up 184 rushing yards and, as a team, the Marathon High football squad going well above the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, for the first time all year the Dolphins were not leading in the fourth quarter of a contest as visiting Ransom Everglades was simply too much for the ‘Fins to handle during a 48-8 final on Friday, Sept. 27, on the Middle Keys campus.

In fact, it was the first time all season that the Dolphins were facing a running clock — a common occurrence the previous two seasons, including during a 54-0 loss to Ransom just last year — as the Raiders scored the first 21 points on the game unanswered.