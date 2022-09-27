Despite Malachi Hawkins racking up 184 rushing yards and, as a team, the Marathon High football squad going well above the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth consecutive game to open the season, for the first time all year the Dolphins were not leading in the fourth quarter of a contest as visiting Ransom Everglades was simply too much for the ‘Fins to handle during a 48-8 final on Friday, Sept. 27, on the Middle Keys campus.
In fact, it was the first time all season that the Dolphins were facing a running clock — a common occurrence the previous two seasons, including during a 54-0 loss to Ransom just last year — as the Raiders scored the first 21 points on the game unanswered.
Still, the ‘Fins continued to pound away in the single-wing attack, picking up some major yardage late in the second quarter setting up a touchdown plunge for Hawkins that was followed by a converted 2-point conversion by Shamar Wright to make it a 21-8 difference with just second remaining in the first half.
It was enough time second-quarter clock for Ransom to score one final time before the break, for a 28-8 advantage during the intermission, with the Raiders reaching pay dirt three more times in the second half for the 40-0 victory.
The Dolphins’ lone previous loss was in the opening week of the season, by just two points, while the past two weeks they have claimed victories by a combined 14 points, so Friday’s defeat was the first time Marathon was not in contention late in a contest this season, despite another 100-plus rushing game for Hawkins, who now has 760 rushing yards during his senior campaign.
Hawkins will look to add to that season total this coming Friday, Sept. 30, when Marathon heads back on the road to play at still winless BridgePrep Village Green for a 4 p.m. kickoff.