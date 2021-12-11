Eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in a career, going past the 1,100-yard mark this season while producing 22 touchdowns as the centerpiece of the offense, as well as the starting safety on defense, and the top-option to returns kicks.
“He checks all the boxes,” said Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes about Key West senior Preston Herce, who became the first quarterback in school history to achieve those single-season marks. But they are identical numbers to Coral Shores senior running back Chris Cooper, who carried the Hurricanes this season to become one of the Top 5 rushers in school history.
“Everything ran through Chris, and I thought he did a fantastic job of dealing with everything he was handed,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “We ran as he ran, it all came through him, and he made great decisions, on and off the season.”
By season’s end, Herce had 1,152 rushing yards on 112 carries and Cooper was at 1,144 yards on 122 rushes, with Cooper finding the endzone 18 times via the ground attack, compared to Herce’s 13, but the Conchs’ signal-caller tossed for 421 yards, completing 20 of 62 passes, and nine touchdowns. Cooper also had 99 yards come via the passing game, hauling in eight receptions, two going for scores, as well as two kicks returned to pay dirt to bring both of them to part of 22 touchdowns.
“He’s just one of those guys that does so many things so well,” Hughes said about Herce. “It was a joy to watch him develop and is one of those guys that makes your job easy as a coach because he does everything you ask. He’s a great leader, has a strong work ethic, and is a straight-A student.”
The Hurricanes coach has comparable sentiments about Cooper.
“I thought Chris really matured, in terms of leadership, these last two years, leading the team in every game,” said Bryant. “He made the most of his high school career. He knew what he had to do and I think he did it. He committed himself to be the best he could be, and we are definitely proud of him.”
The similarities between the two go beyond just their senior campaign, as after showing up as freshman phenoms, they both were shorted their junior seasons — Herce because of the coronavirus and Cooper due to him aging out of high school.
“I think he leaves no regrets,” said Bryant about Cooper. “I think he knows what he was dealt and he made the most of it.”
That’s because both are three-time All-County selections, Herce also being named the All-County Player of the Year starting at fullback for the Conchs his sophomore season.
“His sophomore year he had to step up because we had so many injuries at the quarterback position, and he had to take the carries those guys were expected to get,” the Conchs coach said about the now senior quarterback. “This year, we expected to have a good 1-2 combo, but injuries once again forced him to take on more of the load and he really made our offense run. I think in the beginning, running the quarterback position was a little foreign to him, but near the end, we were clicking.”
Herce had the Conchs offense on such a roll by the season’s end, Key West was the No. 1 ranked rushing team in Class 5A in the state, No. 4 in scoring and in the Top 15 in total yards, all the while Herce became the first quarterback in Key West High history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.
“That’s all attribute to him as the field general back there, because of a lot of it depends on him and his reads,” said Hughes. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’d like to see what we could have done with him against Northwestern last year. Things might have come out a little differently because he’s one of those guys that leaves everything out on the field. He will also be someone we point to in the future to show the kids how to do things the right way.”
And they both did that not just by leading but also by example as Herce and Cooper battled through injuries this year, including in the season finale when they were both carted off the field, only to force their way back on the gridiron to finish the game in a losing effort.
“He could battle through injuries and pain, and would give me looks if we were up big and we wanted to rest him for next game,” Hughes said of Herce. “He loves the game so much, he wanted to take advantage of every opportunity he got.”
Herce’s next opportunity may not come on the football field, as he is signed on to play baseball with Pensacola College, but Hughes noted the Naval Academy and most of the Ivy League schools have an interest in the Conchs senior, as well as Florida State with a potential late scholarship opportunity, while Cooper remains undeclared as Bryant explained the “only thing he has to do now is continue to excel in the classroom and I’m sure things will open up for him.”
“If the right offer comes along, we will see how it plays out,” said Hughes. “He is signed to play baseball and he’s happy to do that, but if something catches his eye, he will consider it.”
“I’m sure it will happen for him, because he’s a good kid,” Bryant said of Cooper.
As for replacing athletes who could power between the tackle, or break a 100-yard run to the outside, as well as anchor the defense from safety, both coaches conveyed that’s a headache they are not ready to deal with until the spring.
“I would like to say we can replace him but that’s going to be very hard to do,” said Bryant. “I think he left his mark, to where some of the younger guys are going to want to be him, but he also took the time out with the younger guys, explaining to them what we do and why we do it, to where I hope soon we can have another like him, but that’s going to be tough to do.”