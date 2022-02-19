The talent level of Conchs senior Preston Herce, who became the first quarterback in Key West High history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, did not go unnoticed by the opposition this season as he was named to the Florida High School 5A All-State team this week.
“Other coaches and the media have to vote on this, so it’s recognition that other people saw what he did this year,” said Conch football coach Johnny Hughes. “It’s a great honor.”
Herce was an honorable mention on the 5A team, becoming the first Conch to receive the honor since Mekhi Sargent’s record-breaking 2015 season.
“He had a good year, stat-wise, in rushing, I think he was No. 1 in 5A among quarterbacks,” said Hughes. “There was no question he was very impressive this season and it was the icing on a pretty solid career.”
Having already signed a National Letter of Intent with Pensacola State College, at this moment Herce remains Panhandle-bound but still has schools inquiring about his status for the coming college football season.
“There have even been some D-I offers but a lot of them were looking at him for running back, but there have been some more recent who want him to potentially play quarterback,” said Hughes. “There have even been some schools that recruited him early on and then went in another direction but, because of some transfers, are looking his way again.”
That is saying Herce is even going to play college football as he signed with the Pirates for baseball, although Hughes noted the option to become a two-sport athlete at the next level is still a possibility.
“It’s something to see how it unfolds, and I asked if he is interested and of course he is, he just wants to know more,” said Hughes said about the college football interest. “I’d love to see him play both because I think he could do that at a high level and excel. It would be cool to see.”
Before all that, Herce will complete his senior season on the baseball diamond with the Conchs, where he has been a four-year starter and could potentially garner another all-state honor in his senior year.
“I know he’s excited to back out there on the diamond, so we will just have to see where things go,” said Hughes.