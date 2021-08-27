After claiming All-Monroe County Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, the expectations were boundless for Key West High’s Preston Herce; however, with COVID-19 disrupting his junior campaign, his senior season is now more important than ever for the Conchs’ leader.
“I gave up last year because my father got really sick, but this year I knew I wanted to play, no matter what, because it was going to be my final ride,” said Herce. “I just know I have to put all the work in, work as hard as I can because I only have this one last chance to play. I know that no matter what, I’m going to put I all on the field.”
In a way, Herce admits, “honestly, I still feel like I’m a junior.”
“Last year doesn’t feel like it counted and even though I’m a senior, I’m feeling like I’m stuck in the past,” said Herce. “I feel like I’m picking up from my sophomore year and I want to keep doing what I was doing then, but I also feel like I have to put it all in this year.”
The major difference this season, however, is the fact he is moving from the V-back in the Conchs’ triple option, the position at which he claimed the player of the year honors, to now being the starting quarterback in Key West’s triple-option attack.
“It’s definitely different from getting pounded every play at fullback, to now having those three options, I can give it, I can pull it, or I can pitch it. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “That also comes with more pressure because I have more jobs to do.”
What hasn’t changed, according to the Conchs’ new signal caller, is the vision he has with the ball in his hands.
“I feel at quarterback it’s still about instincts, it’s not really a science,” said Herce.
It’s not a new position for Herce to be in, as he was the quarterback of the inaugural Horace O’Bryant middle school football team, during which the Buccaneers went 3-0 to set the winning tradition with the program.
“I feel like we have the athletes here to carry on the tradition here with Key West this year too,” said Herce. “I know this season means a lot, not just for me but all the seniors because we grew up wanting to play Conchs football and this is our final chance to do that. I just want all of us to have a good season, stay healthy, so we can get into the playoffs and have a good run.”
With baseball remaining his priority, this could also be Herce’s final season on the gridiron, as he is debating on whether he wants to play football in college, but either way it’s a dream come true to be the Conchs’ quarterback this season.
“I’m setting goals, but the main thing I’m doing is trying to come out and enjoy my senior year,” said Herce.
“If I feel at the end of the season I still want to play, then I going to have to keep working hard in the offseason, but right now I couldn’t be more thankful of where I am at.”