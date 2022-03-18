Keep things simple — that has been Preston Herce’s approach at the plate this season and, thus far, it has worked as the senior has opened the 2022 campaign on a six-game hit streak, during which he has racked up nine hits, three for doubles as well as a home runs and triple, and driving in 11 runs. All this has been good for a .600 batting average, 1.113 slugging percentage, .714 on-base percentage, which are all team highs for the Conchs thus far.
“I feel like I want to prove not only to myself but to every one what I can do,” said Herce, also noting his only true goal this season is to bring a 12th state title to Key West. “Hitting the ball the other way and moving a guy over and scoring a run, I know if I do those things the hits will come, but doing that will help the team and my success individually will come after that.”
His Key West squad also has something to prove on Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, when Bishop Verot comes to town for a two-game set at Rex Weech Field, at 7:30 p.m. both nights, after the Conchs were simply outplayed, according to coach Ralph Henriquez, in their previous series versus Merritt Island.
“It was hard to lose those two games and disappointing, because we had both those games won, but you have to give (Merritt Island) credit, tremendous credit, they have always been scrappy with us,” said Henriquez, noting the teams were tied in the all-time series 6-6 before getting beat 4-1 on Friday and 9-6 on Saturday. “Game 1, they had a very good pitcher, who’s a D-I guy going to FAU who did a very good job but yet again their defense made two big play which won the ball game.”
The first of those two web gems on Friday by the Mustangs was on a line drive back up the middle off the bat of the Conchs’ Sammie Holland, which nearly hit the Mustangs’ pitcher who was able to instead make the grab and turn a double play.
“If the line drive gets through, that’s two runs right there,” said Henriquez, as there were runners on second and third.
The second was a long drive to left center field by Herce, which was run down by the center fielder.
“I ran hard out of the box, hoping it was going to land; unfortunately he caught it, but it’s baseball and stuff happens,” said Herce, whose long out was likely hit farther than the first-inning, wind-driven grand slam down the first-field line by Merritt Island, which made the three-run difference in the end, despite Andris “Lucky” Barroso tossing the final six scoreless innings in 62 pitches, without a walk and surrendering two hits.
In Game 2, the Conchs were ahead 4-0, behind back-to-back singles by Trevor Zuelch and Herce in the first and an RBI double by the senior slugger in the third, but the bullpen could not hold the lead as the Mustangs scored five in the fifth to go in front for good. Zuelch also had a pair of hits, tripling in the sixth, while Noah Burnham also had a multihit game.
“When you analyze it, their five through nine guys in the lineup were productive and drove in runs, our five through nine went 2-for-28 with 14 punch-outs,” said Henriquez. “But it’s not like we got blown out, defensively we played well again this weekend, so it’s nothing to be discouraged about, I’m not, these are lessons they just need to learn and you can’t take anything away from Merritt Island. They pitched and made the plays, and pitching and defense wins games.”
Things do not get any easier as Bishop Verot enters the game with a pair of Division I-bound starting pitchers, but Herce stressed that he believes his “ball club is good and we will learn from those mistakes.”
“We have a nice mesh with each other, and we are really clicking,” said Herce, whose Conchs are now 4-2 on the season. “I think if we go 2-0, we will set ourselves up good for Spring Break. Hopefully that will give us the momentum to carry us the rest of the season.”
The Conchs coach furthered that the Vikings have three D-I pitchers on their staff, who are 7-1 to open the season, and he expects to see them on the mound on Friday and Saturday as Bishop Verot has not played since March 11. After the weekend, Key West will take on St. Thomas on Monday, March 21, at the University of Miami’s Mark Light Field, then Thursday, March 24, against Westminster Christian, which was nationally ranked to begin the season, and Friday, March, 25, against John Carrol and finishing the long road swing on Saturday, March 26, against North Fort Myers.
“I don’t care any team you put us up against, I feel we can beat them, it’s really more about what we do ourselves,” said Herce. “We have to focus on our goal and what we are doing and not worry about anybody else.”
In fact, that is the approach Herce has taken all season, not expecting what’s best for him but instead accepting he needs to do what’s best for the team, which is nothing less than Henriquez asks for from his offensive team leader.
“I’m just making it simple,” said Herce. “I’m seeing the ball really well and my focus is trying to stay inside the ball, hit it to right center field and react to anything middle in, but really staying focused on doing what’s best for us to win.”