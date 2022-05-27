“Thank you.”
That was the message from Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia to his Lady Conch players following a 3-1 loss at the Class 4A State Semifinals on Thursday, May 27, at the Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, Florida.
“Just thank you for a wonderful run and a wonderful season,” said Garcia. “I’m just so proud to have been a part of this.”
Three mistakes by Key West made the difference in the final score, two coming in the first inning, as Lake Wales took advantage of those miscues — two going for home runs on missed pitches and one more scoring on a sacrifice fly after a Lady Conchs fielding error.
“If you told me we were only going to make three mistakes and still lose this game, I would have never believed you,” said Garcia. “We had a wonderful infield and outfield, they looked relaxed like another game we played in the regional and district tournaments. They were enjoying the process, maybe it was some miss communication on the pop fly, but we still have to be able to come back from there, which we did.”
The leadoff hitter for the Highlanders’ Zamya McBurrows made Lady Conchs starting pitcher Chloe Gilday pay for missing a spot on a 1-1 count with a solo home run over the left field fence for the early lead. The long ball staggered Key West, as three of the next four Lake Wales batters reached on a Lady Conchs fielding error, base hit and walk and a second run scored in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly to center.
Gilday would settled down to strike out two in the frame, and Key West seemed primed to answer in the bottom of the frame when Isabella Perez took first on a catcher’s interference. Yahaira Williams followed with a line drive that the Highlanders’ second baseman had to fall to her knees to snag and then doubled Perez off at first.
After stranding a Highlander runner at third, following a two-out triple, Miesha Hernandez cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second with a solo shot over the left field fence. The Lady Conchs would get two more on base in the at-bat, including the first of two base knocks by Scarlett Niles in the game, but the Highlanders would get out of the jam on a force at third.
The game would remain a one-run difference through the sixth, as 15 of the next 17 batters for both teams were retired in order. In the bottom of the fifth, Chloe Knowles collected her second hit of the afternoon, and Niles followed with a line drive to end a run of seven straight Lady Conchs retired. With no outs, Garcia called for a sacrifice bunt attempt, but Lake Wales was able to make the force out at third, and then a strikeout and ground out later the Highlanders were out of the jam.
“Those two runs in the first inning really put us behind, but we kept fighting, fighting and fighting,” said Garcia. “You have to tip your hat to the pitcher, she threw the ball really well, in and out, wasn’t overpowering. Then their shortstop made two great plays and their second baseman made one or two, but we were squaring the ball up. We also got the bunt down we needed, but they made a hell of a play there too.”
Still trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, Hernandez knocked down a hard-hit ball at third and made the throw to first for the out, but the following batter parked a shot over the centerfield fence to extend the lead back to two runs. That ended the afternoon for Gilday, surrendering two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work. Nevaeh Arnold came in to relieve Gilday, and induced a ground out and fly out to right to give the Lady Conchs one final chance at the plate.
Key West would be sat down in order to end the dream of winning the first softball state championship in school history, but not without much appreciation for his players from Garcia. Lake Wales advanced to play Deltona — who broke through for four runs in the sixth inning and held off the Cinderella team, Clay, to claim a berth in the 4A State Finals — after the first five innings in the other semifinal were scoreless.
“Tip your hat to Lake Wales, they played a phenomenal game,” said the Conch coach. “They put the ball in play when they needed to, hit two home runs and we only hit one and that’s what it came down to.”