History could be in the making for the Key West High girls track and field teams as they have an opportunity to become the first back-to-back district champions in school history, and coach Dave Perkins believes they are in good shape to write their names into the school’s record books during the 16-2A finals on Wednesday, April 19, at Tropical Park.

“The girls have a real good shot, and the boys, it depends on who shows up ready to run, but they do have an opportunity,” said Perkins, who led the boys to the district title two seasons ago. “We need to capitalize on where we are strongest but if we are able to do what we are capable of doing, we have a shot to make a run at it, while the girls can bring home the trophy is they just keep doing what they have been doing.”

