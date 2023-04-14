History could be in the making for the Key West High girls track and field teams as they have an opportunity to become the first back-to-back district champions in school history, and coach Dave Perkins believes they are in good shape to write their names into the school’s record books during the 16-2A finals on Wednesday, April 19, at Tropical Park.
“The girls have a real good shot, and the boys, it depends on who shows up ready to run, but they do have an opportunity,” said Perkins, who led the boys to the district title two seasons ago. “We need to capitalize on where we are strongest but if we are able to do what we are capable of doing, we have a shot to make a run at it, while the girls can bring home the trophy is they just keep doing what they have been doing.”
Leading the charge for the Lady Conchs into the opening leg of the postseason push will be senior Savanaah Chadic, who set the school record in 400 meter dash this season and is currently ranked fifth overall in Class 2A. She is also a top contender in the 200-meter dash and is also part of the 4x100 — with Daz Jenkins, Val Thene and Nikki Tomita — and 4x400 relays — along with Tomita, who is also running the 4x100 and 100, Jenesis Perloff, who is in the hurdles, and Caylaa Makimaa, who will also race for the district title in the 800, 1,600 and 4x800 relay meter runs.
“We are looking for her to shine in the 400 and 200,” Perkins said about Chaddic, who went to the state finals in two events last year, the 4x400 and 400. “We are looking for her to get to at least those two events again, and then we are trying to get her into four, if she can. We’d like to be able to score in all four of those events.
“In the relays, Nikki was on the team last year, Jenesis has proven to be a solid replacement for the seniors who graduate last year and then Caylaa has gotten a little faster each meet, starting at a 67 and now down to a 65, so she keep getting stronger every time. She is also going to make some noise in the district meet as an individual going from one extreme to the other and she’ll have a full day,” the Conchs coach furthered.
Perkins is also excited about the potential of Annabelle Portuondo, who is second in district in the pole vault clearing 9 feet this season with the coach furthering she is on the verge of 9 feet, 6 inches, along with teammate Riley Richards, who the coach also expects to make it out of districts after jumping 8 feet this season, and Alicia Bahri in the 3,200-yard run.
In order for the boys to reclaim the district title, the Conchs will need their state returns to post big numbers, starting with Suharevskis Niks-Davis, who enters the meet ranked first in with a leap of 13 feet, 4 inches during a meet in Coral Shores in the first week of April and Perkins expects the junior to be able to reach potentially 14 feet in the postseason.
“He should win the district meet,” Perkins said about Niks-Davis, who has state medal aspirations. “He is seeded third or fourth in the state in 2A, and he’s just starting to scratch the surface of what he is capable of because he is such a tremendous athlete. I think he’s going to be knocking on the door of that 15-6 school record here real soon.”
The Conchs’ No. 2 pole vaulter, Josh Canterbury, is also a district contender, according to Perkins, as is senior Kevon Mills, who is looking for a third consecutive trip to the state finals in the high jump, while also adding the long jump to his resume this season.
“Not only should he win the high jump in districts, he should be in the Top 2 for the long jump and he’s still just trying to figure it all out,” Perkins said about Mills. “I look for him to do really well in both events and get back to states again as well.”
Also on the coach’s radar for regional berths is the boys 4x100 relay, which includes Mills along with James Reynolds, Clerf Alexandre and Niks-Davis.
“I think they will be in the top three at districts,” said Perkins, noting the first three finishers in each event automatically advance to the region championships while the remaining berths to be determined via the next top qualifiers, statewide.
Reynolds is also going to give the javelin a go, as he is seeded at the top of the district despite throwing in one meet this season.
“He should score well,” said Perkins, adding it was a shoulder injury that kept Reynolds from participating in the javelin more this season. “I think he should make it out.”
If Key West continues to work toward their peak in the postseason, then Perkins expressed he has no doubt the Lady Conchs will be able to make history is a second-straight district crown while he also believes it could be a double-championship with the boys also winning the title, but the end goal for the core of the team is a berth in the state finals.
“If along the way, we happen to be district champions, then that would be even better, but you don’t necessarily, want to have your PR this week because you don’t want to peak out two weeks before the state meet,” said Perkins. “You want to be able to score as many points as you can, but there are still a couple of weeks of training to get in, so we are not quite at that peak yet. We are going to do the best we can, where we are right now and hopefully improve on that in regionals and then again in the state meet.”