Horace O’Bryant seventh-grader Cain Hughes stands with Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka during the Miami Dolphins’ 50th anniversary dinner celebrating the 1972 Super Bowl VII champions and their perfect, undefeated season.
The Miami Dolphins first honored the undefeated 1972 squad on the 20th anniversary of the perfect season when they recognized the team at halftime of a game against the Buffalo Bills and put them on the Dolphin Honor Roll. The team again was honored in 2007, the 35th anniversary, on the day the Dolphins secured their only victory of that season on Greg Camarillo’s touchdown catch in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. It happened again in 2012, the 40th anniversary.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Miami Dolphins honored the 1972 team’s 50th anniversary at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which included members of the media, Hall of Fame players, and living members of the 1972 team and their families. Among those was Horace O’Bryant School seventh-grader Cain Hughes, who was the guest of Rita and Randy Fabal — Rita is the sister of former Dolphin safety Jake Scott, who was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl VII.
Attending both the dinner and game the following day, Hughes was able to meet several members of the 1972 perfect team, including enjoying talking with Larry Csonka, who stopped to take a photo with the young Conch, despite the Dolphins legend being surrounded by film crews.
Also in the crowd were former Dolphins Dan Marino and Jason Taylor, NFL Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Mean Joe Green, as well as team owner Stephen Ross making an appearance.
Three exceptionally large displays showed images of the Dolphins’ 1972 team, and a rolling 50th-anniversary logo lit the stage from the displays, as it was not just a special occasion for Hughes but also the entire team, as there will not likely be a 75th-anniversary celebration, although members of the undefeated squad still try and meet every five years.