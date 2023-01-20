After winning the Women’s Division during the Swim for the Alligator Lighthouse, the first local to accomplish the feat, no one would have blamed Corley Smith if she was a bit sure of herself entering her senior season as part of the Coral Shores High swim team. That was not at all the case, as the Lady ‘Canes coach Kelly Kater expressed, “Corley is truly a competitor.”
“She steps to the block with an aggression about her, but she’s not cocky, she’s very humble and has always been willing to encourage teammates if they are discouraged,” said Kater. “She hypes up everybody when they are in the water and is just a great leader. She’s truly down to earth, works harder than anybody else at the practice, first in the pool and last one out, always ready to go, even when the weather is not great. She’s just an awesome kid. It’s hard to put into words how awesome of a person she is.”
Kater furthered that as long as she has known Smith, the Lady ‘Canes senior has always been dedicated to her craft, which has resulted is three consecutive trips to the FHSAA State finals, including this past season going in four events, and now two straight years being honored as the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe Athlete of the Year, but for her coach the biggest growth in Smith has been her confidence.
“The 1A class we compete with at states is a very intimidating group,” said Kater. “She was swimming against prep schools that recruit and she holds her own. She raced her heart out this year, and every year, but especially at the last 500 at states.”
In fact, Smith set her personal record in the 500-meter freestyle at 5:02.02 during her third and final trip to the FHSAA 1A State Championships, which was good for 11th place in the state. That was three spots away from medaling, but would have been good enough for a podium finish in the Class 2A and 3A finals.
“I think because she had realistic goals, knowing who she was competing against, the idea of medaling at states was always there, but realistically she was just looking to improve her time,” said Kater. “I think that for her, that was good as gold.”
For the Coral Shores coaching staff and program, Kater stressed, that Smith worth far more than a gold medal.
“Even the girls who are not as committed to swim, having Corley on the team made them better,” said the Hurricanes assistant. “Losing Corley will be a big hit, but we are excited about the future. They are starting to realize we have a good group here.”
The coach also pointed out that Smith’s younger sister, Layne Smith, is “eagerly looking to follow in her footsteps,” as the two Smiths swim the same events and were both part of two Coral Shores state finalist relays.
“She’s got shoes to fill, but she’s up to the task, and we have others who re ready to step into the leadership role,” said Kater. “I know there are also some eighth-graders coming up who are going to be a big part of the program, so Jon (Olsen) runs a great program, and as long a they keep going to him, I’m confident we will have some dominate swimmers on our team.”
As for Smith, she now hopes to dominate on the next level while attending Harvey Mudd College, which is a Division-III school in Claremont, California.
“I think she was looking for the balance of academics as well as athletics,” said Kater. “We have a lot of Division III college that comes down to our pool to practice during the winter break and in talking with those kids, I think, helped attract her and she just enjoyed the campus there. She’s definitely more of a small-town kid, so it fit.”
While Kater is unsure of Smith’s direction beyond college, the coach assumes the three-time state finalist will never stop swimming, no matter her age, and fully expects the soon-to-be graduate to take another attempt at winning the Swim to Alligator Lighthouse, outright, which Kater also added is accomplishable as Smith continues to grow in college.
“That it a feat in itself, swimming that, and having a win in an open water swim from that distance, I know the team and Jon were really excited in that moment and it really gave her confidence going into the season,” said Kater. “She going to continue to build on that like she did this season and I expect her to always have a foot in the pool.”