Upon returning to the Coral Shores High football team after four seasons at Westminster Christian, coach Ed Holly received a call saying, as Holly recalls, “Hey coach, great you’re back at Coral Shores, I’ll see you Week 2.”
It was from coach Mark Reece, whose Palmer Trinity squad is fierce rivals with Westminster Christian.
“I’ll always remember that, and I told him, ‘now you have to come to (George M.) Barley Stadium and play at our place,’ and I can’t wait to do that,” said Holly, whose Hurricanes will host the Falcons on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. in Tavernier on the Coral Shores campus.
While Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity have not met on the gridiron in several seasons, it’s not because of Holly that a rivalry could be brewing between the two programs, but rather that both squads are now in the same division of the Florida Independent Athletic Conference.
“With the conference changing this year, on Tuesday we had to talk with the guys and let them know that this is a very big and because I’m not sure a lot of them understood that,” said Holly.
Two players Holly is very sure understand what it means to play Palmer Trinity are his sons, Johnny and Eddie Holly, as both have played in the Falcons-Warriors rivalry, which the coach leaned on heavily this week to get the Hurricanes motivated.
“It is a heated rivalry that goes back many, many years and my boys have been a part of it, so they are looking forward to this game,” said Holly. “They also understand what the first win at conference does and how it puts you in the driver’s seat. So we have been trying to instill that in the other guys, trying to have really good practices this week so we can have a whale of a game.”
In order to keep Palmer guessing, Holly said he expects to open up the playbook, after keeping it vanilla in the season-opening 48-0 shellacking against Varela, but it really will depend on what the Falcons’ defense presents to the Hurricanes.
“They are a very well coached team with very good players, so it will be a challenge,” said Holly. “We are going to hunt and peck to find what works and when we do, we will stick with it.”
One thing the coach is certain of is that senior running back Chuck Jacobsen will receive the majority of the workload out of the backfield, after going to 97 yards and three touchdowns a week ago.
“It’s not a big secret and he wants the football,” said Holly. “Our guys love when Chuck runs the ball, and the offensive line takes pride in those 100-yard games. Knowing and having the ability to be a 1,000-yard rusher, which is his goal, he’s going to have to work for it, but every opportunity and challenge I have had given him, he’s taken on.”
That doesn’t mean Issac Holmes, who scored two touchdowns in the first half last week, along with AJ Putetti, who impressed the coach in the second half, will be left without touches, as the coach was enthusiastic about their roles in Friday’s game plan.
“AJ ran the ball inside and outside, ran our offense and he is going to be a very special player here at Coral Shores and has just been a joy to coach,” said Holly. “We are just trying to get Issac to be Issac, because he can be a very special player, but we don’t want him listening to the hype. We just want him to play to the best of his ability.”
The coach is also very pleased, thus far, with the growth of sophomore quarterback Yemcel Moreno, but Holly noted the signal caller will need to play a major role on Friday if the Hurricanes are to win.
“Last week, we just tried to manage the game for him and put the ball in the senior’s hands,” said Holly. “He’s going to have to show up big for us on Friday night, but I think he will do it because he had a great week of practice.”
Defensively, the Hurricanes are expecting a strong passing attack from the Falcons, according to Holly, with third-year starter Aden Davenport at quarterback, three exceptional receivers and one of the top tight ends, Walker Smith.
“They are between 6-2 to 6-3 and can go up and get the ball,” Holly said about the Palmer receiving core. “They can just fly and are great football players.”
In order to beat the Falcons, Holly has established a 9-5-9 theme on defense — meaning nine guys within 5 yards of the ball, 90% of the time — and the Hurricanes will have to be aggressive and fast on Friday.
“We have a great punch up front and have a chance to be special on defense, we just have to be focused,” said Holly, adding there was a point at the start of the week when the coaching staff did have to bring the players back down to earth after the decisive win in the season opener. “Our whole goal this year is to be 1-0 at the end of every week, so at the end of the game we have 24 hours to celebrate or be upset. Very good teams can get up to play every week. We were probably a little bit too low coming off the Coral Park game and coming into this week we are probably a little too high.”
Knowing the rivalry that exists between Westminster and Palmer and what it could become between the Falcons and Hurricanes, Holly reiterated maintaining focus the entire game will be key to victory.
“We are going to need that community atmosphere to beat the Falcons,” said Holly. “It has been fun for the guys to see the support of the community, and it should be a great game for the fans to enjoy.”