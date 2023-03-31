In many ways, Coral Shores High’s Matthew St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes fed off of each other so well on the hardwood this season that Hurricanes boys basketball coach Jarrod Mandozzi compared them to yin and yang, St. Aubin being the anchor of the defense doing most his damage in the half-court attack, while Holmes was often to focal point on the attack as more of the open-court threat for the ‘Canes — leading them to being named the Key’s Auto Center All-Monore County Co-Players of the Year.
“Matt was more consistent and led us in rebounding and was right behind Holmes in scoring and was a double-double machine,” said Mandozzi, noting St. Aubin was first on the team in rebounds per game grabbing seven a contest on average as well as 3-point field goals at 43.8% which was good for 12.3 point-per-game average that was second for Coral Shores this season, while Holmes was first with a 13.2 PPG average and 2.6 deflections per game, second with 6.2 rebounds, shooting a second-best on the team 52% from the field with three assists per game, fourth on the Hurricanes. “Holmes, on the other hand, drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses and was really menacing on the defensive end with us moving him to the perimeter.”
The coach furthered about Holmes that what was most impressive about him this season, as he is now a two-time All-County Player of the Year, is the way the junior learned to deal with constant attention from other teams’ top defenders.
“That is extremely hard and not something that a lot of people understand, just how draining it is when the other team’s main focus is to try to take you out of the game,” said Mandozzi. “He constantly sees double coverage and the other teams’ maximum attention, with them trying to make him work for everything on every play. Regardless, he’s so explosive that you knew it was only a matter of time before he rattled off six or eight quick points for us.”
In addition to dealing with the mental side of the game, which Mandozzi praised immensely, the Hurricanes coach also expressed Holmes improved his passing, increasing his assist total significantly, which was a focal area during the offseason.
“Isaac had a great year for us and really showed a lot of development as a player,” said Mandozzi. “He has good court vision and sense, and he’s a great teammate so that part fits his game well,” said Mandozzi. “Of course, we had a lot of guys step up and knock shots down, but he really did a good job of finding guys in the right spots, which I think took his offensive game to a new level.”
This season, Holmes played more on the perimeter than his first two campaigns with the team, which helped lead to numerous fast breaks for Coral Shores.
“He can be so disruptive at the front of our defense and he runs the court extremely well and with him running the court from that area it makes it more difficult for teams to set up and focus multiple guys on stopping him,” said Mandozzi, adding Holmes also had nine games this season when he shot better than 60% from the field. “It definitely hurt his individual rebounding numbers some, as he wasn’t as close to the basket as much as normal, but he still had five double-doubles and it was a great trade and he’s a team guy and does whatever we need him to.”
The reason Mandozzi was able to spread Holmes to more of a guard position this season was the fact St. Aubin claimed the post during the offseason and continued to grow throughout his senior campaign.
“Matt was outstanding this year and so consistent on and off the court,” said Mandozzi. “He worked so hard in the offseason that I was pretty confident he was going to have a great year, but with as high as my expectations were, he still managed to surprise me a time or two.”
That began with the first game of the season, against an Immaculata-LaSalle squad that boasted a 6-foot-9 Estonian National team player, during which the coach bragged that St. Aubin “put on a show in that game and really made a statement,” by scoring 19 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field while showing no fear attacking the size of the Royal Lions.
“From that point on it was pretty clear that it wasn’t just a couple of good games but that he had made the leap for sure,” said Mandozzi. “He was a double-double machine and really so consistent all season.”
The senior forward ended up scoring in double figures in 17 of the team’s 24 games, dropping in 15 points or more 10 times, which is also as many double-doubles as he finished with in his final season in the green and gold.
“He was really tough for defenses to deal with around the basket, but then he led us in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 43.8%,” said Mandozzi. “Whenever teams would back off of him and dare him to shoot he really made them pay and his shot selection was excellent.”
As good as he was on the offensive end and on the boards, Mandozzi reiterated his defense, as well as leadership, were also important for Coral Shores.
“He really grew into a leadership role and got more comfortable with it as the season went on,” said Mandozzi. “All of our guys love Matt and genuinely listened to him. Whether it was during timeouts, in-game, pregame, or at practice his leadership was big for us and he really anchored the back line of our defense.”
The yin and yang of the Hurricanes powered the team to a 12-game win streak to close out the regular season as well into the first round of the postseason before being eliminated in the semifinals of the District 16-3A tournament by eventual state champion Riviera Prep, which brought the season to a close, now the duo will be separated as St. Aubin is working on finding a college program to play from next season while Holmes still has one more campaign to play with the Hurricanes, but their success this season truly brought the team together as one.
“We had so many great things happen this season where it just really came together for us as a team and it Isaac and Matt were always playing such key roles for us. It’s really fitting that now that it’s all said and done that they end up as the co-players of the year.”