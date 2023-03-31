In many ways, Coral Shores High’s Matthew St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes fed off of each other so well on the hardwood this season that Hurricanes boys basketball coach Jarrod Mandozzi compared them to yin and yang, St. Aubin being the anchor of the defense doing most his damage in the half-court attack, while Holmes was often to focal point on the attack as more of the open-court threat for the ‘Canes — leading them to being named the Key’s Auto Center All-Monore County Co-Players of the Year.

“Matt was more consistent and led us in rebounding and was right behind Holmes in scoring and was a double-double machine,” said Mandozzi, noting St. Aubin was first on the team in rebounds per game grabbing seven a contest on average as well as 3-point field goals at 43.8% which was good for 12.3 point-per-game average that was second for Coral Shores this season, while Holmes was first with a 13.2 PPG average and 2.6 deflections per game, second with 6.2 rebounds, shooting a second-best on the team 52% from the field with three assists per game, fourth on the Hurricanes. “Holmes, on the other hand, drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses and was really menacing on the defensive end with us moving him to the perimeter.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you