Often times the team-leading scorer for a basketball program will be the player who has his hands on the ball the most or the No. 1 option on the post, who makes the most of their second-chance opportunities.
While Issac Holmes could, and at times, did fill those roles for the Coral Shores boys basketball team this season, he was consistently shifting positions during the 2021-22 campaign but was still able to average a double-double with 10.3 rebounds per game and a team-high 17.1 points per game for the Hurricanes with a 51.9 shooting percentage, which is why he is The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“Isaac was a force for us this season; he did it in so many different ways and did it really efficiently,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Some guys will put up big point totals, and then you look at the number of shots that they take and it’s a huge number, or there would be a few games they were held more in check and stats got inflated against lesser opponents. That wasn’t the case with Isaac; he only averaged a little over 13 shots a game and always did it consistently. His shooting percentage was close to or better than 50% every game and he was typically right around his average for points.”
If anything, the coach furthered, Holmes lost a lot of opportunities in games where Coral Shores had significant leads and would go to the bench, but Mandozzi also pointed out that Holmes would still manage to have his 15 or 20 points.
“I can think of a few games, like the final Marathon game where he was 9-of-11 shooting for 21 points with 10 rebounds in something crazy like 14 minutes,” said Mandozzi. “There were a lot of games this year like that for him.”
A major reason for Holmes’ success, according to the coach, is because, as a team, the Hurricanes emphasized good-shot selection and ball movement, which the sophomore stuck with the game plan.
“While he’s obviously a handful for teams to stop in the paint, his offense legitimately came from all three levels, and he’s a very good passer, which made it that much tougher for teams to stop him,” said Mandozzi. “He shot 52% on the season on 2-point shots and while he didn’t take a ton of 3-pointers, he is our only player other than Allen (Perez) who shot better than 35% from behind the arc and I always say the numbers don’t lie.”
As impressive as his offense and rebounding was this season, Mandozzi said Holmes’ improvement on the defensive end of the court was a huge part of the Hurricanes’ improvement during the second half of the season — pointing out the Hurricanes held nine of their final 10 opponents to a 33 shooting percentage or less.
“We like to switch a lot when we are able to on defense with our guards having some size and versatility this year, but our ability to do that really came down to Isaac’s ability to be so effective when he got switched onto smaller guards without getting into foul trouble,” said Mandozzi, furthering Holmes’ versatility gave the Hurricanes tremendous lineup flexibility. “As is often the case, so many things happen over the course of the season. I always emphasize to guys that the basketball season is so long and we have to stay even keeled and be ready for what comes. This year we definitely felt that more than in other years with losing a bunch of guys to COVID and different injuries and illnesses throughout. Isaac played all over the court for us and is literally able to play all five positions for us, which proved to be so big for us.”
Recalling “one of our toughest stretches of the season,” Mandozzi was able to start Holmes at guard, despite having limited practice time at the position, while in games when Coral Shores needed extra size inside, the sophomore was also able to line up at wing, with his typical starting position at forward.
The coach stressed that Holmes was able to play each position because he is “a very coachable young man” who always worked hard to stick with the game plan.
“Which obviously can be hard sometimes when you’re a go-to player like he is,” said Mandozzi. “Every once in a while he’d get a little carried away with shot selection that wasn’t ideal and in some cases he’d still make the shots and as I’d tell him ‘No, that’s not the shot we want.’ He’d look at me and smile, when it went in, and he’d apologize and say ‘I know that’s not a great shot coach.’”
Only at points this season did Mandozzi feel he had to emphasize better shot selection with Holmes, following a pair of contests where the sophomore shot less than 40% from the field, after a stretch of six games shooting better then 60%.
“He said, ‘I know, I’ve got you coach,’ which he often says, and then he came out in the games immediately after and went 8-for-8 in one of them and 9-for-11 in another one, but it was not just by happenstance, he was making sure he got back to the game plan,” said the Hurricanes coach.
Having proven the ability to play any position at the varsity level, in just his first full campaign, his coach stressed the next step to becoming an even better player is to take a step forward in his leadership role.
“He can really be a selfless player, with his willingness to do what we need him to do and he also showed some real leadership flashes this year,” said Mandozzi. “It was an amazing season for a sophomore, he is a good passer now, and as he develops that more and continues to expand his game it is going to be exciting to see what he does over the next two seasons.”