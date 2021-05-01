Due to COVID protocols, the Key West High softball team was forced to leave several starters behind on Thursday constraining the Lady Conchs options, so their starting center fielder moved to first base, the designated hitter to shortstop, and a completely new look outfield including a junior varsity player in right field was in place as well as the JV starter closing out the District 16-4A Championship game at St. Brendan.
“There’s no excuse, they get the same amount of reps as everybody else, so we just went out there and played,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia.
It was enough to keep the Lady Conchs within striking distance, entering their final at-bat trailing by a run.
“I didn’t show any worries, I wasn’t nervous, because when you looked into the dugout you could see them still up and ready to go,” said Garcia.
The at-bat opened with a single to right field by Isabella Perez and sacrifice bunt by Abigail Marciniak to put the tying run at third when senior Sabrina Ramirez stepped to the plate.
“Abigail (Marciniak) came up and told me, ‘I’ll do whatever is needed for the team,’ so I told her to put the bunt down and she did a good job with that and then Sabrina told me, ‘coach I feel good,’ so I told her to hit the first pitch she saw to right field and she did it,” said Garcia. “I didn’t expect it to get past the outfielder, but it did.”
Without a proper fence, the closest in right and left field roughly 500 feet away, the ball ran on the Warriors’ turf field allowing Ramirez to round the bases for the walk-off two-run home run and district championship.
“The first one Bella hit would have been out of any field, then the last one, they were playing so deep they didn’t want to let anything get past them, but the right fielder took a bad angle and it did get by,” said Garcia.
The Conchs coach added that he knew the moment the ball was rolling free he would be sending Ramirez home.
“I was all the way down the line, so I could see the cutoff didn’t have it by the time Sabrina was to third, so I knew she was going to make it, if she didn’t stumble,” said Garcia. “That was my only worry because that turf is kind of slippery because they don’t have much of the pebbles on it.”
Once Ramirez touched home Garcia said her teammates showered her at the plate.
“We had talked about walking them off in between innings and then go back and play in Key West,” said Garcia. “They stayed up the entire time, and I was even getting texts from the other kids who couldn’t make it, it’s just a great group of girls.”
The teams traded runs in the first two frames, Key West scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the first with the only hit a Yahaira Williams single and in the second Montinique Van Staden, who had singled, crossed home on a second-straight bunt hit by Williams.
The Sabres would score twice in the top of the fifth, forcing Garcia to pull starting pitcher Coral Geide after the senior allowed a third run before recording an out in the frame. She would strike out four, but walked three, leaving a runner on base for junior varsity pitcher Chole Gilday, who allowed just one run in the first three innings of work, striking out three without a walk.
“Chloe threw the ball well and got a bunch of ground outs and strikeouts, it was a total team effort,” said Garcia.
Key West answered with a home run by Perez in the fifth, part of her three-hit performance, but were still trailing by a run in the seventh when Perez started the rally with her third hit of the game.
Perez’s three was nearly half of the Lady Conchs’ hits, with Chole Knowles also adding one of the eight for her Key West squad, but it was still enough to outhit the Sabres who were limited to just six.
“We just weren’t disciplined at the plate,” said Garcia. “We knew going in what their pitcher was going to do, throw changeups away, but we just kept pulling off and it wasn’t until the fifth or sixth inning when we started squaring up pitches a little bit better.”
It did not matter when it happened and only that it did happen, as the walk-off victory not only gives Key West a second consecutive district crown but also home-field advantage throughout the FHSAA State Playoffs, which will begin with the Region 4-4A quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 5, against Mater lakes at 6 p,m., at the Conchs’ Back Yard.
“It’s great that these younger girls stepped up,” said Garcia. “They have worked really hard and now we are going to play at home until we lose. If we get to the region finals, we will have it here too.”