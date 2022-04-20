Runs were of a premium during a two-game set between the Key West High and Rockledge High baseball teams as on Friday, April 15, the Conchs won 5-4 and Saturday, April 16, the home team completed the sweep with a 3-1 triumph at Rex Weech Field.
Despite being out hit in the series, 15-13, Key West made the most of its early opportunities, scoring twice in the first frame on Friday and all three of the Conchs’ runs on Saturday also came in their first at-bat, which meant the pitching staffs had to be on point to bring the win streak to three straight and seven of the last 10.
Andris “Lucky” Barroso was sharp during his five-inning start on Friday, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out four, which was followed by a near-complete game performance a night later by Jacob Burnham, allowing just one run.
In the opener of the series, Barroso held Rockledge scoreless through the first five frames, with the Conchs going in from by four runs behind a two-run home run in the first from Trevor Zeulch, and RBI singles by Jason Yarbrough, sending home kai Smith who had also singled, in the fourth, and a Preston Herce home run in the fifth.
Barroso would be unable to get out of the sixth, as Rockledge started its four-run rally with a hit-batter, double, two walks, and an error to cut the lead in half.
Coming in out of the bullpen, Felix Ong was able to get out of the jam, with two strikeouts and a highlight snag by Zuelch on a line drive to first, but only after a double sent the final two runs for Rocklegde home to bring the score even entering the bottom of the sixth.
The Conchs rallied for one more when Smith singled, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Wyatt Kuhn and scored on a single by Jose Perdigon.
Ong allowed one, on a walk, in the seventh, but tossed two shutout innings for the win, striking out three. He would be one of four pitchers the Conchs used in the sweep, as a night later, Burnhman nearly went the distance despite allowing seven hits. He struck out four, but did give out a free pass to contain Rockledge to just a run in the second inning.
Even though the seven hits were three more than the Conchs, it was enough as Key West score three runs in the first on singles by Noah Burnhman, Herce and Jack Haggard, scoring the first run, and two more came in on bases loaded walks.
Key West would get only one more hit the rest of the way, by Haggard, while Jacob Burnham managed to strand 10 Raiders batters in his 6 2/3 innings of work, with Haggard inducing a ground ball for the final out.
Following the sweep, Key West (14-9 overall) now has just five games remaining on the schedule with Keys Gate coming into town on Friday and Satuday, April 22-23, which will be the final games that count toward the FHSAA Regional standings.