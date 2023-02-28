Eight seasons after the inception of the Coral Shores High girls lacrosse program, during the 2015 campaign, Key West High played its inaugural season. The Lady ’Canes dominated the newly formed rivalry against the Lady Conchs, for the first three years, as Coral Shores defeated Key West by a combined 76-19 to claim a victory in the initial five matchups through 2017.
Since the 2018 season, momentum has shifted south, as the Monroe County foes have faced off 10 times in the last five seasons with Key West winners of nine of those, seven straight. In fact, after getting outscored by 57 during the first five meetings, the Lady Conchs have a 46-goal differential (71-25) better than the Lady ’Canes during the last five matchups, including two wins last year by a combined 30-6.
The last victory in the rivalry for the Lady ’Canes came during the 2018 campaign — in which the Lady Conchs still won the season series 2-1 — but with the Key West program entering its eighth year, as Coral Shores was when during the Conchs’ inaugural season, the Hurricanes are hoping to end that skid on Tuesday, Feb. 28, when the teams play for the first time in 2023 at the KWHS Back Yard at 4 p.m.
Both teams enter the season on impressive starts, as Coral Shores has won two of its first three games, beating Gulliver Prep, 7-4, and Coral Reef last week, Feb. 22, with its loss coming against Westminster Christian, 6-5, while Key West is unbeaten in its first three, including a win against Westminster Christian, 12-4, and Gulliver Pre, 15-3, to begin the schedule.
On Friday, Feb. 24, a day after beating Westminster, Key West improved to 3-0 with a 9-4 win against Palmetto, during which Maria Chaney buried five goals, after setting up a score the game prior versus the Warriors. Also in Friday’s victory on the Panthers’ home turf, Sophia Felini scored twice to follow up her goal at home the day prior, Ella Baxter, who had four goals and an assist on Thursday, added a goal on Friday, Ada Van Loon rippled the twine in both games, while Bella Marchiano contributed three assists in each contest and also scored three times against the Warriors and adding to the stats sheets as part of the hot start, has been Kaitlyn Piloto with two goals and an assist on Thursday and an assist on Friday.
In order for the Lady ’Canes to end the Monroe County win streak for the Lady Conchs, who have won 21 of their last 30 home games since 2018, Coral Shores will have to get past a Key West defense that has caused 24 turnovers during the last two games — 11 against Palmetto, four by Rachel Owens, and 13 versus Westminster — and scooped up 34 ground balls — 18 versus Palmetto and 26 against Westminster — while goalkeeper Courtney Grabus has turned way 13 of the only 21 shots on target allowed by her teammates.
Tuesday’s game will be the first of two games in the season series between the rivals, the second scheduled for the Coral Shores regular-season finale on March 31 in Tavernier, but the Lady ’Canes coaching staff expressed in the preseason that the program’s goal is to return to the district championship this season where they also expect to see the Lady Conchs, who have won the title two for the last three years.