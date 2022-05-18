Spring is all about the new, especially in high school football, as the 20 days of practice and a game gives the coaching staffs an idea of what to expect come the fall season.
After 19 days of practice, Marathon High football coach Mac Childress, whose team hosts Palm Glades on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., and Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant, who will travel with his squad to Harris Field to take on Somerset South Homestead at 7 p.m., are hoping to see what’s new for them in 2022.
“We’ve made the best of it,” said Bryant. “We had a decent turnout but not all the guys who I thought should have been out there, were out there.”
While Coral Shores is looking to replace nearly it’s entire starting backfield from last season, Marathon has team-leading rusher Malachi Hawkins, a rising senior, leading the charge this season, as well as classmate Thomas Eubanks and Dylan Globe, who will be taking snaps at quarterback along with rising junior Micheal Merryman.
Still, with so many unknowns entering the spring contest, the Coral Shores coach stressed it will be important to keep the game plan simple.
“I need it to be simple, so we can execute,” said Bryant. “We can put a ton of stuff in, but if they can’t execute it yet, it won’t help us, so we need to be able to execute, which means we keep it very simple.”
Even with Isaac Holmes, who stepped in to start in three games last season, returning at quarterback for the Hurricanes, Bryant furthered that the game plan would not be in-depth.
‘”We want to make sure we teach him how to make great decisions,” said Bryant. “In order to do that, we have to scale back the offense a little bit and see what he’s good at so we can build on that.”
Coral Shores is also looking to replace team-leading rusher Chris Cooper, but are excited about Chuck Jacobson, the younger brother of former team leader twin brothers George and Herny Jacobson, on the field and coach, as well as Andrew Potette back for his sophomore campaign.
“He’s going to do some tremendous things for us at the at running back as well as at the linebacker position,” Bryant said about Jacobson. “Andrew has come out of baseball late but has been able to catch onto the gamebook.”
After 19 days of practice, Bryant explained the spring game is all about seeing what they have to build off entering the fall season.
“We are excited to see what we have,” said Bryant. “We want to see what it takes for us to be efficient on offense and defense for next season.”