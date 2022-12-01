The first game of the season for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was canceled by Everglades Prep, but that may have benefited the Hurricanes as they were without starting point guard Isaac Rivera due to a knee injury, as well as several other players missing time with an illness, including senior transfer Johnny Holly.
“We know it’s a long season and we’re not always gonna have all of our guys available,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’ve been reminded of that right out of the gate as we’ve had a bunch of guys battling illness and things to start the season. We don’t know when we’ll get Isaac Rivera back and it’s particularly unfortunate that Johnny wasn’t here for these two, as he’s one of our few guys brand new to the program, so reps in games like these would have been nice, but he’ll get back in there when he’s feeling better. Whatever is going around is really taking a toll on people, but that gave some other guys opportunities.”
The coach expressed that two of those players who were able to take advantage of the extra playing time were Ayden Lane and Connor Gilbert, as they filled the roles of Holly and Rivera to lead Coral Shores to a 78-26 victory against Mater Academy Bay on Monday, Nov. 28, followed a night later with a 62-26 win against Redland Christian Academy, both in Tavernier.
“Ayden’s a sophomore who has been working hard in practice who we’re excited about,” said Mandozzi. “It was great to see him go do it in games as he really played well in both. He had eight points and five steals in the first game and really played a well-rounded game and did the same against Redlands where he led us in scoring with 14 points. We really like his versatility and he’s such a coachable kid.
“Connor stepped in with Rivera out and played a great game one for us with great defense and only one turnover being the biggest things,” the coach continued about Gilbert. “It was a great opportunity to see what our depth at point guard looks like in the event that Rivera or anyone else misses extended time.”
In both contests, the Hurricanes jumped out to sizable leads and went deep to their bench. Versus Mater Bay, Coral Shores opened an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 44-10 at the half with a balanced scoring attack that had 10 of their 11 available players get in the scoring column with Isaac Holmes netting 17, Matt St. Aubin added 15, and Eddy Espinosa tallying 12.
“I really liked the tempo we played with against Mater, we pushed the ball, but took care of it,” said the Coral Shores coach. “We went deep to our bench early and often and took the opportunity to get some of our younger guys some reps that hopefully will prove valuable down the stretch. We have some guys we can always slide over to play point from different spots like Eddy or Isaac, especially with guys like Ayden stepping up but that does open up some other holes as those guys are really effective in there current roles, but games like these definitely help us figure those things out.”
The momentum was carried into the second consecutive game in as many nights by Coral Shores, holding Redland scoreless in the first quarter for a 25-0 advantage. Senior captain sharp shooter Allen Perez had 10 points in the quarter, while Lane netted eight of his team-high 14 points in the first 12 minutes. The Hurricanes again went deep to their bench early, with 10 of 11 players scoring again as they went on to lead 40-9 at halftime and finish with a 62-26 victory.
“Allen played outstanding, he’s averaging a triple double over the two games with double-digit points and rebounds, but he was almost a little too unselfish in game one because he’s such a threat for us,” Mandozzi said about Perez. “Those are definitely great problems to have though.”
The coach explained that he was also pleased with the defensive intensity from the Hurricanes along with their ball movement, as Coral Shores had six players shoot above the 50% mark, led by Holmes at 62%, Espinosa at 57%, and St. Aubin at 55%.
“We really played unselfish ball and our turnovers were low,” said Mandozzi. “It was great to see Allen, Eddy, and Matt come out the way we expected them too after a lot of hard work they put in the off season. In our first game Matt looked unstoppable and it was great to see Allen, Eddy and Holmes recognizing it and feeding him. I always emphasize that I’m much more interested in our shooting percentages and turnovers than raw point totals as they can be deceiving if the other two aren’t good.”
Mandozzi does not expect his Coral Shores program to be at full strength by Thursday, Dec. 1, for its next contest against Immaculata-LaSalle, during which the Hurricanes coach expects to be “our real test and we know it,” but the ’Canes coach furthered he excited about the opportunities that have been claimed by the players who are able to suit up.
“We should have beat LaSalle when we played them at home last year but let it slip away and they took it to us a bit up there,” said Mandozii. “They had an NBA player working out in there gym before our game and we seemed to be off focus and we didn’t come out ready for their length and intensity and we knew it quickly. This one is up there again and we need to be ready. I’ve heard they have a few good transfers including an international player and they’re always a good, well-rounded, well-coached team, so we know what we’re in for.”