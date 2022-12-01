The first game of the season for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was canceled by Everglades Prep, but that may have benefited the Hurricanes as they were without starting point guard Isaac Rivera due to a knee injury, as well as several other players missing time with an illness, including senior transfer Johnny Holly.

“We know it’s a long season and we’re not always gonna have all of our guys available,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’ve been reminded of that right out of the gate as we’ve had a bunch of guys battling illness and things to start the season. We don’t know when we’ll get Isaac Rivera back and it’s particularly unfortunate that Johnny wasn’t here for these two, as he’s one of our few guys brand new to the program, so reps in games like these would have been nice, but he’ll get back in there when he’s feeling better. Whatever is going around is really taking a toll on people, but that gave some other guys opportunities.”