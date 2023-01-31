The Coral Shores High boys soccer team is headed to the District 16-3A Championships match after defeating Somerset Silver Palms 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday, Jan. 27, in Miami.

In the only other meeting between the district rivals this season, Somerset edged out Coral Shores, 1-0, during the fifth match of the season for the Hurricanes on Dec. 6.

