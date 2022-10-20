No matter the outcome on Monday, Oct. 17, a Monroe County volleyball team was going to have its season come to an end, as Keys rivals Marathon and Coral Shores faced off in the opening round of the District 16-3A tournament on the Keys Gate home court in Homestead.

Similar to the regular season, the Lady ‘Fins simply could not match up with the Lady ‘Canes, who are on a quest to defend the district crown, as Coral Shores swept the season series with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, and 25-19) victory.