Typically, the records can be tossed aside for the Monroe County rivalry between the Marathon High and Coral Shores High football teams — the all-time series sitting at a very tight 27-25 in favor of the Hurricanes, while the Dolphins have a 9-8 advantage since 2004 — as it’s not uncommon for the underdog to often score a victory in the almost yearly matchups.

In fact, there has been a clear favorite in a majority of the last 17 games between the rivals, as it has not featured a matchup of winning teams in that time span. In 2018, Marathon was sitting at 3-3 and defeated a 4-2 Hurricanes squad, 14-0, but the Dolphins finished at 4-5 and the Hurricanes at 6-3. The year prior, which was interrupted by Hurricane Irma, Marathon came into the county rivalry at 2-1 and Coral Shores at 1-0, with the Dolphins also winning that go-around in a season both teams finished above the .500 mark.