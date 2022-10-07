Typically, the records can be tossed aside for the Monroe County rivalry between the Marathon High and Coral Shores High football teams — the all-time series sitting at a very tight 27-25 in favor of the Hurricanes, while the Dolphins have a 9-8 advantage since 2004 — as it’s not uncommon for the underdog to often score a victory in the almost yearly matchups.
In fact, there has been a clear favorite in a majority of the last 17 games between the rivals, as it has not featured a matchup of winning teams in that time span. In 2018, Marathon was sitting at 3-3 and defeated a 4-2 Hurricanes squad, 14-0, but the Dolphins finished at 4-5 and the Hurricanes at 6-3. The year prior, which was interrupted by Hurricane Irma, Marathon came into the county rivalry at 2-1 and Coral Shores at 1-0, with the Dolphins also winning that go-around in a season both teams finished above the .500 mark.
Outside of those games, as well as in 2011 and 2016 when the county opponents opened the season against each other — Coral Shores triumphing in both of those games and going on to winning seasons, while Marathon fell below .500 in both campaigns — only one of the teams have boasted a winning record at the time of the meeting.
That all changes on Friday, Oct. 7, as Marathon takes its 3-2 record on the road to Coral Shores, which sits at 5-1, for a 7 p.m. kickoff at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.
“I think both teams coming in with confidence and with a winning record will make the game that much more exciting, it will be a packed house and a rocking environment, so we are excited for it,” said Childress. “Our community seems excited, the students are certainly ready for this one, and I know Coral Shores is geared up, so I think this is going to be a real special one here.”
Marathon comes into the contest having garnered its first mercy-rule victory since 2018, beating Bridgeprep 36-0, during which Malachi Hawkins once against rushed for more than 100 yards. Hawkins has not gone for less than 122 yards in any game this season, but is coming in rested having rushed a season-low six times for 133 yards, previously going for at least 20 carries in every other matchup this year.
“Our guys know (Malachai Hawkins) is a tremendous running back and (Marathon) has a tremendous offense no one has stopped or really even slowed down this year,” said Coral Shores coach Ed Holly. “They are mixing it up and running the ball really well, but we are too, so it should be a lot of fun.”
On the other hand, Coral Shores, which enters on a three-game win streak against Marathon, has allowed points in just three of 24 quarters this season for a total of 26 points on the entire campaign.
“Our defense is taking a lot of pride in what they point,” said Holly. “In practice it’s a point for our guys to make sure we have nine guys around the ball all the time, and it’s something, everywhere I’ve been, is priding ourselves in our defense.”
The Hurricanes coach credited the play not only of standout seniors such as Xayver Arrington or Johnny Holly, as well as two-time all-county defensive end Isaac Holmes, but that as well of first-year senior starters like Derek Smith, Victor Franchini and Elijah Palmiscaino, as well as junior Robert Dube and sophomore Dantay Diorio.
“Last year, Coral Shores had a ton of seniors and a tremendous team, so what’s happened this year is that’s there’s been opportunities to play and in that void, those players have stepped uyp and learned our system,” said Holly.
Knowing what they will be going against, Childress expressed the Dolphins cannot rely just on the running game of Hawkins.
“He also has to play defense, but he will be all hands on deck as he typically is, so it was nice to get him out of the game in the second quarter last week knowing who are opponent was this week,” said Childress. “That was part of the plan, but he’s going to be as rested as much as he can be to this point of the season. He’s definitely a special kid, but we have to get some other guys going.”
Holly stated he is enamored with Marathon’s single-wing offense, as it’s a completely different brand of football and a throwback to another style.
“If we can execute our game, think we can move the ball and play a good game,” said Childress. “They are smash-mouth like us, so it will be two physical football teams going at each other. The Coral Shore defense is going to be a handful, they have a big defensive line, but we have to play team football. It’s not about one guys, we have a lot of guys who have to do their job and if we play fundamental football we feel we can stay in the game with these guys.”
In order to prepare for what they expect on Friday, Childress explained the Dolphins coaching staff has been increasing the intensity at practice.
“We just have to keep getting better every week, every week is a one-week season and we have to really get a lot better this week because we have a tremendous opponent we are facing,” said Childress. “We certainly know we have our hands full, but, we feel, if we can do what we do well, we have some good players too.”
Coral Shores is also coming off a very emotional 21-7 victory against conference rival Ransom Everglades, which all but secured the Hurricanes a berth in the FIAC championship playoff bracket as the lone wild card team, with the final two regular-season games, including Friday’s game, not a part of the conference standings. The Hurricanes coach furthered that while the win against the Raiders was a “great measuring stick” for the conference, it was an even better buildup to take on their country rival Dolphins.
And this time, while the records don’t matter, with both teams boasting a winning record a lot of bragging rights are on the line.
“This is why you come to Monroe County to play football,” said Holly. “We want Monroe County to be strong and with winning records, and for it to mean something and be a tough matchup, so it’s something you remember for the rest of your life.”