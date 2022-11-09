PLANTATION KEY — During the second week of the season, the Coral Shores High School football team took a five-point loss to Palmer Trinity, which in essence put the Hurricanes in a must-win situation nearly every week of the season to follow. The Hurricanes did just that, rattling off five consecutive wins and allowing just 13 points in that span to garner a berth in the championship series of the Florida Independent Football Conference.

But the early season loss to Palmer meant Coral Shores had to go on the road in the FIFC semifinals, during which the Hurricanes suffered a 36-35 double-overtime loss at Ransom Everglades.

