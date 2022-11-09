PLANTATION KEY — During the second week of the season, the Coral Shores High School football team took a five-point loss to Palmer Trinity, which in essence put the Hurricanes in a must-win situation nearly every week of the season to follow. The Hurricanes did just that, rattling off five consecutive wins and allowing just 13 points in that span to garner a berth in the championship series of the Florida Independent Football Conference.
But the early season loss to Palmer meant Coral Shores had to go on the road in the FIFC semifinals, during which the Hurricanes suffered a 36-35 double-overtime loss at Ransom Everglades.
“I think if we didn’t suffer that disappointment in Week 2 against Palmer, we are not playing Palmer again [in the third-place game]. We are playing for the championship ... at home last week and that foolishness that happened at Ransom wouldn’t have happened,” Holly said. “That early season disappointment put us in that situation, so with the guys knowing that, we were focused to win.”
So with revenge on their minds, Coral Shores never trailed this time around, claiming a 35-27 victory on Thursday, Nov. 3, this time on Palmer’s home gridiron.
The first half was back and forth with both teams reaching pay dirt twice, the Hurricanes receiving both touchdowns from Chuck Jacobsen to bring the game even at 14 into the half.
The third quarter is where Coral Shores took control as, coming out of the break, Palmer Trinity received the ball but was abruptly stopped, and with the Hurricanes’ offense back on the field, sophomore Dantay Diorio went in for the score and 21-14 advantage. Following a turnover, Jacobsen was back in the end zone for a two-score lead, to which the Falcons responded to make the score 28-21.
“It seemed like every time we scored, they did, and then we answered again,” Holly said.
Sure enough, that’s exactly how it happened again as A.J Putetti punched home a touchdown run to put his team back in front by two touchdowns, but Palmer was not done.
“It was a little breathing room at the end, but they kept coming. They just were not going to surrender,” Holly said about the Falcons.
With six minutes showing on the clock, Palmer found the back of the end zone but missed the extra point to make it an eight-point difference. Back with the ball, Coral Shores nearly responded again but eventually turned over the ball on downs, giving the Falcon one final opportunity to even the score.
“We were able to shut them down for the win, but their aerial attack was amazing,” Holly said. “They probably threw for 250 yards, but our running game won the football game for us. What a fun game.”
Holly credited the growth of his players for winning the third-place game in the conference, especially after Xayver Arrington was selected as the FIFC Player of the Year, expressing that he feels the Hurricanes are a completely different team than they were in September, “and that’s a testament to the kids.”
“If you look at us from Week 2 to Week 3, which was on Sept. 2, all the way to Nov. 3, we got a lot better as a football team and that is what coaches love, teams that keep grinding an improving,” Holly said. “I think they are going to look back and are going to be happy with a third place, but right now it’s too soon because they really wanted to be playing for a championship.
“I told them that they need to realize they were in that Final Four, where a lot of guys aspire to be at the end of the season. You gave yourself an opportunity to win it and that was our goal coming in. We achieved that goal, and now we have to take that next step as a program.”