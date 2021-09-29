Entering the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 29, the Coral Shores High football team had built an 18-point lead against visiting Ferguson High, which the Hurricanes would extend in the final 12 minutes for a 43-12 victory at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier. But despite the final score, ’Canes coach Alphonso Bryant stressed it was no were indicative of the battle his squad endured in the victory.
That’s because the Hurricanes allowed the Falcons to take the opening drive 60-yards for a touchdown and then Coral Shores fumbled away its first possession to put the momentum in favor of Ferguson through the first quarter.
“I thought we learned how to keep our composure,” said Bryant about his team’s play during the first 12 minutes of action on Friday. “I think the guys really found themselves and what they could do when their backs were somewhat up against the wall. They learned how to keep fighting and learned how to persevere. That was a key thing, learning what to do when adversity hits and I think they responded well.”
The responses came in the second quarter as a 53-yard quarterback keeper by Zippy Lesko and a 30-yard carry by Chris Cooper — during which he was called for a head-to-head collision after running over a defender at the end of the run — set up a 1-yard trip to the end zone by Cooper, who was just getting started as the senior racked up 192 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns in the win.
“I think he really wanted it,” said Bryant. “I’ve never seen a penalty called on a guy for protecting himself and running through a defender. But I told him to keep the attitude and just keep running. I think he found his rhythm.”
From that point, Coral Shores would score on five of its next eight possessions, for 30 unanswered points, as well as taking the lead for good on a safety by Xayver Arrington, who also tallied two tackles for a loss and a sack. The Hurricanes took the ensuing drive after the safety to pay dirt, on a one-yard keeper by Issac Holmes, for a 16-6 advantage, which Coral Shores would hold until the halftime break allowing just 67 yards in the first half.
“The whole defense has been phenomenal but this will be a big test for us,” said Bryant, whose team takes on undefeated Ransom Everglades on Friday, Oct. 1. “We need a complete performance like we had this week.”
To open the second half, Coral Shores needed less than two minutes and three plays from scrimmage to double its lead as Holmes took the opening kickoff 50 yards to set up Cooper’s second touchdown of the game from 20 yards out. That was followed by the Hurricanes recovering the following kickoff and Ozzie Vega taking the next snap 40-yard to paydirt, part of his 91 rushing yards, for a 30-6 advantage.
The only downside to the victory was the fact Lesko was carted off the field in the second half with a leg injury, which Bryant explained will keep the senior out for the next few weeks but is not as serious as first thought.
“We are grateful he won’t be out as long as we thought,” said Bryant.
In Lesko’s stead, Holmes took the fourth-quarter snaps going for two touchdowns on three carries, for a total of three scores on four carries in the game good for 61 yards, and Bryant credited the play of the offensive line for opening the holes late in the game. Holmes also pulled in a 13-yard reception in the first half, while William Godtel also added a 12-yard grab and had a personal season-best 16-yard carry. As a team, the Hurricanes had a season-best 405 yards on offense.
“I think the offensive line blocked their tails off and I think it’s something we can all be proud of,” said Bryant. “I think the more they work at it, it just comes a little bit easier than before. Now they have seen it, I think the light has turned on. We are making sure we are doing all the little things to be successful and they are feeling pretty good.”
The Hurricanes have yet to win back-to-back games this season and in order to accomplish that feat following this most recent victory, they will be tested once against a Raiders team that has scored at least 27 points in each of its four games this season.
“I hope it carries over this week,” said Bryant. “I’m proud of the way the guys came to battle but there is still room for improvement.”