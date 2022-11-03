It is only natural Coral Shores coach Ed Holly is second-guessing the choice to go for the 27-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ first play of overtime last week; after all, the potential game-winning kick that would have sent the ’Canesto the Florida Independent Football Conference championship game was blocked. Despite the miss, Holly stressed that he still believes, “it was the right call, at the right time, in the right situation.”

“We had three touchdowns called back earlier in the game, we were double digits into penalties, which we are never in double-digit penalties, and we had put the ball on the ground in the fourth quarter,” said Holly. “We had the momentum, Johnny (Holly) had intercepted a pass, we are 22 of 23 from that range in field goals this year, so everything just made sense. It was a great snap, a great hold and a great kick, our protection just failed.”

