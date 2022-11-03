It is only natural Coral Shores coach Ed Holly is second-guessing the choice to go for the 27-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ first play of overtime last week; after all, the potential game-winning kick that would have sent the ’Canesto the Florida Independent Football Conference championship game was blocked. Despite the miss, Holly stressed that he still believes, “it was the right call, at the right time, in the right situation.”
“We had three touchdowns called back earlier in the game, we were double digits into penalties, which we are never in double-digit penalties, and we had put the ball on the ground in the fourth quarter,” said Holly. “We had the momentum, Johnny (Holly) had intercepted a pass, we are 22 of 23 from that range in field goals this year, so everything just made sense. It was a great snap, a great hold and a great kick, our protection just failed.”
In the end, Coral Shores lost the FIFC semifinals by a point, 36-35, after a successful two-point conversion by Ransom Everglades in the second overtime, leaving the Hurricanes to settle for a battle for third place in the conference.
“Losing a game like that was very hard,” said Holly. “It was an emotional game, they guys left everything on the field, so when it didn’t go our way at the end, it makes it a very tough loss, but for me and our coaches, it’s all about the process. In order to win the championship, which we will do, we have to be in the championship arena and you have to learn how to overcome the obstacles we faced on the road. We came up a little short, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort or a lack of desire, just sometimes it doesn’t turn out your way.
“We’ve talked all year about having 24 hours to celebrate a win, but in the same way we have just 24 hours to be sad after a loss and then we have to move on,” added the Hurricanes coach, whose team does have a bit of silver lining in the third-place game on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m. as Coral Shores with a second chance at beating Palmer Trinity, which is the team who handed the ’Canes their first loss of the season.
Even with the anticipation of getting vengeance on the Falcons this year, Holly admitted it was a difficult week of practice, with the energy down on Monday after the loss combined with Halloween celebrations on the mind of many of the players.
“Once the game kicks off and the rhythm of the game starts, the guys will do what they do,” said Holly. “We will be ready to go, sound on defense and explosive on offense and special teams. Unlike other sports where they get 15 to 25 games, we get 10, so this is 10% of our season, so they will be ready to play and anytime we have the opportunity to play and compete, we will be there.”
The coach is hoping to have nearly a full squad for the season finale, but noted several players will be game-time decisions, including sophomore quarterback Yemcel Moreno, who was in just his second game as a starter during the 19-17 loss to Palmer in the first meeting between the teams this year, but the Hurricanes signal caller ran for 35 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass.
“Knowing the competitor he is and knowing how much he has worked to put himself in the position to be ready to play, I know he will give it everything he can to be on the field Thursday afternoon,” Holly said about Moreno’s chances of playing against the Falcons.
Despite never leading against Palmer in the first game this season, which was contested on Sept. 2 during which Chuck Jacobsen had a team-high 102 rushing yards and a touchdown in the contest, Holly expressed his team is much improved at this point of the season and he expects it “to go back and forth” during the finale for both squads.
“But that’s what we want, we want to play good teams and have the opportunity to go out and compete every week,” said Holly.
And while it may not be the championship game the Hurricanes so inspired for, leaving one less day of practice to prepare, as well, the Hurricanes coach explained they plan to simply the attack and make sure it’s a memorable game for the players to end what has been a successful 2022 campaign.
“You have to go in and do what you do well,” said Holly. “With everybody banged up, you can’t do all the drills a coach would like to do, but it’s really not as big of a deal going into Week 10 as it would be Week 1 or 2. For us, it’s not so much about the Xs and Os but about the Jimmys and Joes and making sure we are mentally prepared to go out there, because Palmer is a really good football team, but we want to show South Florida one final time there some good football being played down here in Monroe County.”