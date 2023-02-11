St. Aubin shot

Coral Shores’ Matt St. Aubin puts up a shot against Palmer Trinity during the district 16-3A quarterfinals in Tavernier.

 Photo provided

All good things come to an end, and that was ever so true for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team as its 12-game win streak was halted in the semifinals of the District 16-3A tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in a 80-35 loss against top-seeded Riviera Prep.

“I’m so proud of our guys and the season they put together,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “This Riviera Prep team is absolutely loaded with talent from literally all over the world. They’ve got size with not just the seven footer, but they’re big all over the place. Their guard is a big-time D1 prospect as is the majority of their team.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you