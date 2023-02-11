All good things come to an end, and that was ever so true for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team as its 12-game win streak was halted in the semifinals of the District 16-3A tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in a 80-35 loss against top-seeded Riviera Prep.
“I’m so proud of our guys and the season they put together,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “This Riviera Prep team is absolutely loaded with talent from literally all over the world. They’ve got size with not just the seven footer, but they’re big all over the place. Their guard is a big-time D1 prospect as is the majority of their team.”
To reach to 12 straight victories, Coral Shores defeated Palmer Trinity, 63-33, in the tournament quarterfinal a night earlier, Feb. 7, in Tavernier. It was the Hurricanes’ first home district game in more than a decade, and right away Coral Shores opened an 11-point advantage led by their two standout forwards, Matt St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes, who combined for 13 of the 17 points, with Holmes scoring seven and St. Aubin six.
It was the Coral Shores back court that carried the load offensively in the second quarter as Isaac Rivera and AJ Putetti each scored five points as the Hurricanes headed into halftime with a 31-14 lead.
“Recently it’s been the second half of games where we’ve really pulled away from teams, we did that [Tuesday], but I loved the way we started this game,” said Mandozzi. “We really wanted to attack Palmer on the interior and run our offense through our inside game and play off of that and the guys executed it perfectly.”
Palmer played their closest quarter in the third as they pressured Coral Shores, turning turnovers into points but the Hurricanes still extended the lead by a point and close with a 19-point fourth quarter led by St. Aubin, who had eight of his game-high 16 points in the quarter to send the Hurricanes to the next round of districts.
“We know how good of a team Palmer is, we have a lot of respect for those guys and we knew that we were going to have to play at least for 32 minutes to beat them,” said Mandozzi. “They are a great 3-point shooting team so they can shoot their way back into games quickly so we really wanted to make sure we kept our foot on the gas. Our defense was excellent tonight, holding a team like that to 33 points and only five 3s is really impressive.”
With another double-double was St. Aubin, collecting 10 rebounds to go with his 16 points, as did Holmes with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Putetti finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, Rivera scored 11 points, making both his 3-point attempts, and Eddy Espinosa had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“We had great balance on offense tonight, our rotations were a little shorter than many nights as we didn’t go as deep to our bench as some other games,” said Mandozzi. “Eddy Espinosa’s been sick and Isaac Rivera is coming back from his knee surgery, so I hoped to get them a little more rest with back to back games, but I wasn’t as successful at cutting their minutes as I hoped.”
It did not make a difference a night later, as Riviera Prep jumped out on Coral Shores early with a 33-4 lead after one quarter behind the sharp shooting of 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Dante Allen who had a game high 21 points.
“They had us out of sorts early which can happen against teams like this,” said Mandozzi. “We didn’t trust our stuff and as a result they got us out of our game plan and trying to do too much individually against them, which led to a bunch of turnovers that they got easy baskets off. I was proud of the way we at least regrouped and competed in the second half.”
The Hurricanes outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter by two and played even in the second half, both teams scoring 23 points, but the first-half onslaught from the Bulldogs was too much to overcome. Espinosa netted 11 points, Allen Perez scored seven, Holmes had seven points and five rebounds, while Ayden Lane dropped in six points.
“That’s an unbelievable team, but we had a magical season,” said Mandozzi, whose team is on the bubble to garner an at-large bid to the FHSSA State Tournament. “It’s unlikely, but there’s probably some hope we get into regionals but this is probably the end of the road for us realistically.”