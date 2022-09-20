Everything the coaching staff of the Coral Shores High football team did to prepare the ‘Canes for a kickoff at 3:30 in the afternoon was washed away by a heavy downpour right at game time, but the hour delay did little to change the business-like approach for the Hurricanes as they scored on all but one possession during a 44-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, at Miami Sunset.

To ensure the game was completed before sundown, as the Knights do not have lights on their home field, the quarters were shortened to eight minutes following the delay, but that made minimal impact in the game as Coral Shores three times in the first half — on a Yemcel Moreno 5-yard quarterback keeper set up by a 30-yard run by Isaac Holmes, a 3-yard touchdown run by Chuck Jacobsen and 8-yard pass from Moreno to Holmes — to open a 21-0 lead by halftime.

jwcooke@keysnews.com