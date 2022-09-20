Everything the coaching staff of the Coral Shores High football team did to prepare the ‘Canes for a kickoff at 3:30 in the afternoon was washed away by a heavy downpour right at game time, but the hour delay did little to change the business-like approach for the Hurricanes as they scored on all but one possession during a 44-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, at Miami Sunset.
To ensure the game was completed before sundown, as the Knights do not have lights on their home field, the quarters were shortened to eight minutes following the delay, but that made minimal impact in the game as Coral Shores three times in the first half — on a Yemcel Moreno 5-yard quarterback keeper set up by a 30-yard run by Isaac Holmes, a 3-yard touchdown run by Chuck Jacobsen and 8-yard pass from Moreno to Holmes — to open a 21-0 lead by halftime.
A 65-yard run to dirt by Jacobsen on the opening possession of the second half was the lone score of the third quarter, as Coral Shores was stopped by Sunset for the first time in the quarter, but Derek Smith started the running clock when he took a post pass from Moreno for the final score of the afternoon.
After having success on its first road trip of the season despite the inclement weather that postponed the start of the game — shutting out its third opponent of the season and second straight, outscoring their foes 83-0 in than span — Coral Shores will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 23, when Everglades Prep makes the trip south to George M. Barley Jr. Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.