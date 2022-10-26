The rivalry between the Coral Shores and Key West High football teams was not supposed to be renewed, at least not for a few more seasons, but out of necessity the Conchs and ‘Canes were across the sideline of George M. Barley Jr. Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, in Tavernier, and while it turned out to be the 60th career victory for Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, 25-13, the Hurricanes showed they were just a few campaigns away from making it a competitive annual event.

The Conchs opened the game by forcing the Hurricanes to punt on four consecutive drives, Key West scoring twice in that span on a 34-yard quarterback keeper by Adrian Mira and the second from six-yard out by Jacob Lavallee, as a majority of the first quarter was played in Coral Shores territory.