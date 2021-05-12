The best of the best Unified Flag Football teams in Florida congregated in Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8, for the FHSAA State Final Four. Among those was the Coral Shores program, who would end up claiming the first gold medal in Monroe County history at the high school level.
Led by head coach Pedro Reinoso, assistant coach Jose Zepeda and unified coordinator Jordan Lombard, the Hurricanes won their first game 44-13 with touchdowns by Zergio Ornelas, Pedro Perez, Peter Reinoso and Javier Diaz, guided by quarterback Mike Stevens. Zander Wolfgram powered the defense with his incredible speed and amazing teamwork by partners Jenna Castillo and Kailee Reinoso.
That moved the squad from Coral Shores to the championship game on Saturday, where they claimed a 33-20 victory for the title in what the coaching staff called a “nail-biting match.”
The College of The Florida Keys first started a Unified Flag Football program in the Monroe County, winning three straight titles at the college level, before taking off the last two seasons, while this was the first title for the Hurricanes, who began playing four seasons ago.