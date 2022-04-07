The competition may have been slim, but those who were attending the District 16-1A Finals were dominated by the boys from Monroe County as the Coral Shores boys weightlifting team racked up 49 points to claim the team championship, while Marathon finished as the runner-ups with 37 points, bringing home the hardware in front of Gulliver Prep, which scored 26 points and meet host Pinecrest Prep, with 16 points, on Friday, April 1, in Miami.
Half of the individual district championships were garnered by the Hurricanes — Cody Robert at 129 pounds, Orlando Pera at 154 pounds, Chris Cooper at 183 pounds, Joey Caputo at 238 pounds and Xayver Arrington in the unlimited weight class — en route to the team title, while Coral Shores also had three district runner-ups — Daniel Warrington in the 119-pound weight class, Zander Wolfgramm at 154 pounds and Sebastian Mollineda in the 139-pound class. Thirteen of the Coral Shores lifters finished in the Top 6 of their respective weight classes — Keegan Wittke and Tristian Court at 169 pounds, Sebastian Diaz at 184 pounds, and Dantay Diorio and AJ Johnson in the 199-pound class — all of whom qualified for the Region 4-1A tournament that will be held on Saturday, April 9, at Lemon Bay.
Also with 13 qualifiers is Marathon, led by 139-pounder Alex Perdomo and 199-pounder Malachai Hawkins, who were both district champions.
Despite having one less district title than Gulliver Prep, the four district runner-ups made the difference for Marathon, compared to the Raiders’ two, as at 183 pounds Thomas Eubanks was second and Aaron Dalton was third, Yuni Diaz took second at 99 pounds, in the 219 weight class it was Brody Vadervoot who edged out teammate Tanner Ross for second place, while Alexandre Cruz was second at 238 pounds. The other region qualifiers for the Dolphins were Damien Stasiewicz at 138 pounds, Victor Segura and Henry Herrra at 154 pounds, and Sean Hale and Evan Quintana at 169 pounds.
Only the region champions from each weight class are guaranteed a berth in the 1A FHSAA State Finals, while the next 16 top lifters from each weight class in the four regions will also advance to states, which will be held April 21-23 at Port St. Joe High.