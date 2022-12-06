Knowing the first three victories of the season for the Coral Shores boys basketball team came via a forfeit and two undermatched teams, there was a bit of excitement, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi, about playing against Immaculata-LaSalle on Thursday, Dec. 1, as the Hurricanes expected to face the first big challenge against a “loaded” Royal Lions unit, which included 6-foot-9 Eke Ruutel, who is a member of the Estonian National Team.

On top of a high level of competition, the Hurricanes found themselves short-handed as not only are they still without starting point guard Isaac Rivera and backup center Johnny Holly, but Coral Shores was also dealt another blow with a freak injury during a non-contact practice to sophomore Ayden Lane, who has played crucial minutes through the first two on-court wins.

