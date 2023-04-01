The Coral Shores High baseball team needed a break from Spring Break, as the Hurricanes had lost six in a row including two at home during the week off from school.
With the bell schedule back to normal on the Coral Shores campus, the Hurricanes found a rhythm on Wednesday, March 29, to garner a 4-3 victory against Somerset Silver Palms, led by Tate Brumbalow, who scattered just two hits and three walks across six innings of work with seven strikeouts on the mound.
With Brumbalow dealing, doubles by AJ Putetti and Zeke Myers, his first of two, in the first opened an early lead for the Hurricanes, and singles by Donovan Thiery and Ian Anderson in the second expanded the advantage to two runs for Coral Shores.
The Hurricanes pitcher would allow just one run in the third, but Coral Shores responded in the fifth with a pair of needed insurance runs, on back-to-back two-out singles by Dylan Bloom and Thiery.
Grayden Ross did allow two runs in the seven but induced three straight ground outs to earn the save for Coral Shores, who for the second time in the month defeated Silver Palms, opening March with a 10-8 victory. Coral Shores had an opportunity to close out the month the same way they began, with two wins, with a trip to Sagemont on the docket for Friday, March 31, as Caminade-Madonna awaits on Tuesday, April 4, in Miami at 4 p.m., and Keys Gate will be coming to Tavernier on Friday, April 7, for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.