The Coral Shores High baseball team needed a break from Spring Break, as the Hurricanes had lost six in a row including two at home during the week off from school.

With the bell schedule back to normal on the Coral Shores campus, the Hurricanes found a rhythm on Wednesday, March 29, to garner a 4-3 victory against Somerset Silver Palms, led by Tate Brumbalow, who scattered just two hits and three walks across six innings of work with seven strikeouts on the mound.

