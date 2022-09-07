With two minutes and 44 seconds remaining, the Coral Shores High football team took its final possession of the game, trailing by five points to visiting conference rival Palmer Trinity on Friday, Sept. 2, at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.

The Hurricanes squad, which had never led in the game, coming back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, moved the ball all the way to the Falcons’ 36-yard line with time winding down in the contest, but that is where the game would end as Coral Shores could not complete the comeback attempt, losing 19-14.

Chuck Jacobsen

Chuck Jacobsen