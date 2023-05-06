The task at hand was simple in design but much more difficult in execution as the Coral Shores High baseball team, with a 6-13 mark during the regular season, knew they had to win the District 16-3A Championship in order to garner a berth in the FHSAA State Tournament.

Step 1, defeat Keys rival Marathon High, which was coming off having a five-game win streak snapped in the South Florida Baseball Conference Championship game, but Coral Shores did not have any mercy on its cross-county foe, as the Hurricanes quickly got to Dolphins ace Dylan Ziels for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks, while striking out just four times through the first three frames. Leadoff hitter AJ Putetti set the table with a trio of singles in the victory, Campbell Lavoie doubled and singled while Dylan Bloom, Andy Ledesma and Donovan Thiery each drove in a pair of runs on two singles in the game, and Maykol Bonito a two-run single.

