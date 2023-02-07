The regular season came to a close for her Key West High boys basketball team with a pair of…
For the second consecutive season, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team is the undisputed Monroe County champion, finishing the sweep of its Keys rivals on Friday, Feb. 3, with a 60-28 victory on the Hurricanes’ campus in Tavernier.
“What a great way to close out the regular season with our 11th straight win and back-to-back years with county sweeps,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It definitely added to an already special Senior Night where we honored six great seniors prior to the game. I’m so proud of all of our guys, they’ve worked so hard and are playing really good basketball as a result. We placed a big emphasis on making sure we didn’t look past Marathon tonight. They’re a good team and Kevin Freeman does such a good job preparing them. We knew they would come in prepared and we knew that it would make their season if they could pull off a win over us.”
The Hurricanes wasted no time solidifying their bid to sweep the county series for the second straight season, jumping out to an 18-8 first quarter lead behind five steals as a team along with making seven of 10 shots from shooting from 2-point range in the quarter. Marathon slowed the Hurricanes’ scoring in the second quarter, holding them to just eight points keeping the lead in single-digits, 26-13, at halftime.
“We came out hot from 2-point range and we created some transition baskets off of turnovers in the first half, but we were ice cold from 3-point range,” said Mandozzi. “We got some good looks, but took a few that weren’t great shots and we passed up a few really open looks and we ended up making only 1-for-10 3-pointers in the first half which I thought kept the game closer than I would have liked.”
The ‘Canes jumped right on the Dolphins to start the second half forcing 11 turnovers and shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc to outscore Marathon 23-7 in the quarter and induced the running clock in the fourth.
We really emphasized a few key things at halftime because we know Marathon can be dangerous and we didn’t want to have them hanging around feeling like they had a shot,” said Mandozzi. “We emphasized that we wanted to keep shooting but make sure they were good shots. We believe in our guys and know those will fall if we keep shooting. We also wanted to create a lot of ball pressure to try to get some transition points. I thought the guys really did both things well.”
Eddy Espinosa finished with 17 points, shooting three-for-four from 3-point range, with four steals to lead Coral Shores, Johnny Holly contributed 10 points, going five-of-six from the field, with five rebounds and a block, while Isaac Holmes tallied nine points and three steals.
“Eddy played another great game for us, he’s been playing fantastic all season but especially this second half,” said Mandozzi. “Johnny Holly was huge for us literally and figuratively. He can make such a difference for us with his size, he’s worked hard on his defense to stay on the court more but he was an absolute force and Isaac Holmes didn’t score huge numbers like he does some games but he had all nine of his points in the first quarter, he’s so explosive and runs the court so well for us.”
With the win, Coral Shores enters the postseason as victors of its last 11 games, but is still the No. 4 seed in the highly competitive District 16-3A tournament, taking on Palmer Trinity on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., while Marathon was set to take on Somerset Silver Palms in the play-in game of the same tournament with the winner of that game playing against top-seeded Riviera Prep also on Tuesday.
“Now we’re into the second season with districts,” said Mandozzi. “We’re excited to host our first district game in who knows how long. Palmer’s a very good team and they really match up well with us so it will be a battle for sure. We beat them a few weeks back by 15 or so, but they were up on us at halftime and it was a close game midway through the third quarter.”