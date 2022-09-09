Sometimes when you lose, you actually win, or at least that’s what Coral Shores coach Ed Holly is hoping after coming up just short of a 2-0 start to the season.
“Our guys learned an awful lot last week and we as coaches learned a lot about our players, so we have a lot of positives to take away,” said Holly, whose team is coming off a five-point loss to Palmer Trinity. “Even though it didn’t go our way in the end — we had some key penalties go against us at key situations, one that had a touchdown called back, and other things we can grow on and get better at — but our guys showed they are incredibly resilient. We just kept getting stronger as the game went on, so as a coaching staff, we have to take those positives into the next week.”
Now Holly and the Coral Shores coaching staff is hoping to use some of those lessons taken away from the loss into a second consecutive Florida Independent Athletic Conference matchup, as on Friday, Sept. 9, Palm Glades will be coming to George M. Barley Jr. Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“We can’t dwell on it, we learn from our mistakes, and get back on the field,” said Holly. “We’ve had a really good week of practice because I think they are excited to get back on the field and see themselves growing. They have a good understanding of how good this football team can really be, so they have worked incredibly hard this week. Even with Labor Day and all the distractions, they still came to practice, so it was not a difficult week to get focused.”
In order to calm the team this week, Holly expressed that he turned to his seniors, especially the captains Xavyer Arrington, Johnny Holly and Chuck Jacobsen, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the loss last week, in hopes the players would move quickly past the loss.
“Traditionally, in high school, you lean on our seniors, and that’s what we’ve done,” said Holly, adding he is certain Palm Glades is playing with extra confidence after defeating Mourning last week by three points. “We simplified the game plan to execute at a high level.”
In fact, part of Holly’s season-long agenda is to slightly improve the offense every week in hopes of seeing major progress by the end of the season.
“You are always expanding your offense, adding this wrinkle here and that wrinkle there, so there are some things we are planning on doing Friday we have yet to do this season,” said Holly. “Whether it’s an opportunity to run or throw the ball and open the field a bit, we are going to try it.”
That progress includes the growth of sophomore quarterback Yemcel Moreno, who through two weeks is 2-for-8 through the air for 45 yards with a touchdown and interception, while on the ground has run for 35 yards.
“You can see the progressions and can see the wheels turning, if you may, about understanding the offense,” Holly said of Moreno. “There are some pressure-filled moments last week when he made the right reads, so every single game he is getting leaps and bounds better. Really, it’s because he’s such a competitor. He can’t wait to get to the field and is excited to just keep improving. He just needs game reps at this point, so there’s not a lot of pressure on him, only the pressure he puts on himself. From last week to this week, he’s a better quarterback and we are a better team. From Monday’s to Wednesday’s practice, he just keeps getting better at understanding the offense. It will still take some time, but he will be great.”
Hoping to keep the excitement going for a third consecutive home game to being the campaign, Coral Shores has planned a Black Out for the fans, as well as the players, who will don their all-black jerseys, which the coach explained the team was excited to wear, as they hope to learn some valuable lessons within a win this time around.
“As they see it and learn the system and all the nuances, we are just going to keep getting stronger and stronger,” said Holly. “You have to go through losing the close ones, first, then you start to win those games, and then you start blowing teams out and that’s the progression we are on.”