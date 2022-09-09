20220 CS FB seniors

Coral Shores senior captains, from left, Chuck Holly, Xavyer Arrington and Johnny Holly led their squad down the tunnel before the preseason game at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

Sometimes when you lose, you actually win, or at least that’s what Coral Shores coach Ed Holly is hoping after coming up just short of a 2-0 start to the season.

“Our guys learned an awful lot last week and we as coaches learned a lot about our players, so we have a lot of positives to take away,” said Holly, whose team is coming off a five-point loss to Palmer Trinity. “Even though it didn’t go our way in the end — we had some key penalties go against us at key situations, one that had a touchdown called back, and other things we can grow on and get better at — but our guys showed they are incredibly resilient. We just kept getting stronger as the game went on, so as a coaching staff, we have to take those positives into the next week.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com